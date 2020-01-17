Wage commission: 'Triple pay' for workers on April 9 'double holiday'

MANILA, Philippines— Employees who work on Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9 are entitled to triple pay, the National Wages and Productivity Commission said.
Based on Proclamation No. 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last November, April 9, a Thursday, is a double regular holiday. Both Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday fall on that day.
“If you report to work, you are entitled to 300% of your daily wage rate,” NWPC said.
Employees whose rest day falls on December 9 and have to work during the holiday would receive 390% pay.
Workers who would take the night shift during the double holiday would receive 330% and those who would hold overtime during the double holiday would receive 390% pay.
On the other hand, there is also a corresponding additional pay for those who would take the night shift and work overtime on April 9.
Here are the sample computations of a double holiday pay according to DOLE’s 2010 Handbook on Worker’s Statutory Monetary Benefits.
|
Work on
|
Pay equals
|
X (hourly rate)
|
Double holiday
|
300% or 3
|
|
Double holiday falling on rest day
|
390% or 3.9
|
|
Double holiday, night shift
|
3 x 1.1 = 3.3 or 330%
|
|
Double holiday, rest day, night shift
|
3.9 x 1.1 = 4.29 or 429%
|
|
Double holiday, overtime
|
3 x 1.3 = 3.9 or 390%
|
|
Double holiday, rest day, overtime
|
3.9 x 1.3 = 5.07 or 507%
|
|
Double holiday, night shift, overtime
|
3 x 1.1 x 1.3 = 4.29
|
|
Double holiday, rest day, night shift, OT 3.9
|
x 1.1 x 1.3 = 5.577 266.30
|
Meanwhile, those who won’t work are entitled to 200% of their daily wage.
