Army honor guards perform a gun salute at the Mount Samat National Shrine, or Dambana ng Kagitingan, during the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan in Pilar, Bataan on April 9, 2019.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
Wage commission: 'Triple pay' for workers on April 9 'double holiday'
(Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines— Employees who work on Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9 are entitled to triple pay, the National Wages and Productivity Commission said.

Based on Proclamation No. 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last November, April 9, a Thursday, is a double regular holiday. Both Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday fall on that day.

“If you report to work, you are entitled to 300% of your daily wage rate,” NWPC said.

Employees whose rest day falls on December 9 and have to work during the holiday would receive 390% pay.

Workers who would take the night shift during the double holiday would receive 330% and those who would hold overtime during the double holiday would receive 390% pay.

On the other hand, there is also a corresponding additional pay for those who would take the night shift and work overtime on April 9.

Here are the sample computations of a double holiday pay according to DOLE’s 2010 Handbook on Worker’s Statutory Monetary Benefits.

Work on

Pay equals

X (hourly rate)

Double holiday

300% or 3

 

Double holiday falling on rest day

390% or 3.9

 

Double holiday, night shift

3 x 1.1 = 3.3 or 330%

 

Double holiday, rest day, night shift

3.9 x 1.1 = 4.29 or 429%

 

Double holiday, overtime

3 x 1.3 = 3.9 or 390%

 

Double holiday, rest day, overtime

3.9 x 1.3 = 5.07 or 507%

 

Double holiday, night shift, overtime

3 x 1.1 x 1.3 = 4.29

 

Double holiday, rest day, night shift, OT 3.9

x 1.1 x 1.3 = 5.577 266.30

 

Meanwhile, those who won’t work are entitled to 200% of their daily wage.

