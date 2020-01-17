Wage commission: 'Triple pay' for workers on April 9 'double holiday'

MANILA, Philippines— Employees who work on Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9 are entitled to triple pay, the National Wages and Productivity Commission said.

Based on Proclamation No. 845 signed by President Rodrigo Duterte last November, April 9, a Thursday, is a double regular holiday. Both Araw ng Kagitingan and Maundy Thursday fall on that day.

“If you report to work, you are entitled to 300% of your daily wage rate,” NWPC said.

Employees whose rest day falls on December 9 and have to work during the holiday would receive 390% pay.

Workers who would take the night shift during the double holiday would receive 330% and those who would hold overtime during the double holiday would receive 390% pay.

On the other hand, there is also a corresponding additional pay for those who would take the night shift and work overtime on April 9.

Here are the sample computations of a double holiday pay according to DOLE’s 2010 Handbook on Worker’s Statutory Monetary Benefits.

Work on Pay equals X (hourly rate) Double holiday 300% or 3 Double holiday falling on rest day 390% or 3.9 Double holiday, night shift 3 x 1.1 = 3.3 or 330% Double holiday, rest day, night shift 3.9 x 1.1 = 4.29 or 429% Double holiday, overtime 3 x 1.3 = 3.9 or 390% Double holiday, rest day, overtime 3.9 x 1.3 = 5.07 or 507% Double holiday, night shift, overtime 3 x 1.1 x 1.3 = 4.29 Double holiday, rest day, night shift, OT 3.9 x 1.1 x 1.3 = 5.577 266.30

Meanwhile, those who won’t work are entitled to 200% of their daily wage.