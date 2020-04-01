UP scientists studying design for more affordable ventilators, DOH says

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 infections in the country rise, University of the Philippines scientists are creating a design for more affordable ventilator that may be used in the country's hospitals.

Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told dzMM on Tuesday morning that there are currently 1,263 ventilators across the country, and 153 of these are in hospitals in the National Capital Region. Six ventilators have been donated.

Vergeire admitted that these are not enough, and the government is ready to procure 1,500 more ventilators. They are however still looking for suppliers that can provide the bulk orders.

The health official, however, said that the UP National Institutes of Health is almost done with the design of ventilators. “I don’t like to disclose it yet, because it is not yet done, but it is close to finish,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“Hopefully, when they release their study and it is done, we can procure more units as these are cheaper too,” she added.

A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism mentioned that globally, “3-5% of COVID-19 patients require mechanical ventilation.”

The Philippines reported its single biggest jump in the number of new COVID-19 infections in the country on Tuesday.

National tally of COVID-19 cases in the country is at 2,084, while death toll is at 88.

The country has so far conducted 15,337 tests, including retests and validation. DOH figures revealed that 3,938 persons have been tested since late January. — Kristine Joy Patag