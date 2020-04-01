LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This Feb. 4, 2020 photo shows Sen. Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III wearing a face mask during a Senate hearing on COVID-19.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Pimentel seeks 'right to privacy' following report that he was rushed to hospital
(Philstar.com) - April 1, 2020 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — A staff member of Sen. Koko Pimentel said the lawmaker seeks respect to his right to privacy following a report that he was rushed to the hospital as he battles COVID-19.

News5 quoted Ron Munsayac, a staff member of Pimentel’s office, as saying that the lawmaker is “requesting his right to privacy and his right to get well.”

An ABS-CBN report quoting an unnamed source said Pimentel was rushed to hospital in Metro Manila because he “was not feeling good.”

Munsayac, however, said that Pimentel is “quickly on his way to recovery” and has been communicating “with a lot of people already.”

But a GMA report quoted the lawmaker as saying “no comment” when he was asked whether he was brought to the hospital.

The senator announced on March 25 that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has since been in isolation.

This was after he brought groceries at S&R Membership Shopping BGC branch on March 16 and brought his wife to Makati Medical Center on March 24, despite COVID results still pending.

Pimentel said he received the results of the COVID-19 test while he was at the hospital and left the facility immediately, but MMC and the Department of Health pointed out that the senator violated quarantine protocols.

Pimentel last week apologized for breaking the hospital's containment protocols.

A private lawyer said last week that they are readying complaints to be filed against Pimentel.  — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5

COVID-19 KOKO PIMENTEL MAKATI MEDICAL CENTER NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DSWD to give cash subsidies to low-income families affected by quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
Malacañang directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide subsidies to low-income households...
Headlines
fbfb
Año, Bongbong, Virata test positive
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019.
Headlines
fbfb
PGH surgeon, physician couple die from virus
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
A pediatric transplant surgeon from the Philippine General Hospital is the latest medical frontliner to lose the fight against...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte vows to lock up abusive local execs
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
After announcing a massive aid package for low income households reeling from the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
4 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
23 minutes ago
UP scientists studying design for more affordable ventilators, DOH says
23 minutes ago
“Hopefully, when they release their study and it is done, we can procure more units as these are cheaper too,”...
Headlines
fbfb
54 minutes ago
Filipino experts to study benefits of virgin coconut oil on COVID-19 patients
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 54 minutes ago
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato de la Peña said Wednesday there will be a hospital-based and...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
58% of Filipinos unable to buy essential items amid COVID-19 outbreak — survey
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
“It’s especially concerning that Filipinos have been unable to buy fresh food and hand sanitizer, both of which...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
WHO: Pandemic far from over in Asia
By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The coronavirus disease 2019 epidemic in the Asia-Pacific region is far from over and countries must brace for large-scale...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Duterte thanks biggest donors in fight to stop COVID spread
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte on Monday night expressed gratitude to governments, businesses and groups that have assisted in the efforts...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with