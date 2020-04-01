Pimentel seeks 'right to privacy' following report that he was rushed to hospital

MANILA, Philippines — A staff member of Sen. Koko Pimentel said the lawmaker seeks respect to his right to privacy following a report that he was rushed to the hospital as he battles COVID-19.

News5 quoted Ron Munsayac, a staff member of Pimentel’s office, as saying that the lawmaker is “requesting his right to privacy and his right to get well.”

An ABS-CBN report quoting an unnamed source said Pimentel was rushed to hospital in Metro Manila because he “was not feeling good.”

Humihingi ng privacy si Sen. Koko Pimentel habang nagpapagaling sa #COVID19, ayon sa kanyang staff. | via @maeannelosbanos pic.twitter.com/i8pTbmFhXF — News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) April 1, 2020

Munsayac, however, said that Pimentel is “quickly on his way to recovery” and has been communicating “with a lot of people already.”

But a GMA report quoted the lawmaker as saying “no comment” when he was asked whether he was brought to the hospital.

The senator announced on March 25 that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has since been in isolation.

This was after he brought groceries at S&R Membership Shopping BGC branch on March 16 and brought his wife to Makati Medical Center on March 24, despite COVID results still pending.

Pimentel said he received the results of the COVID-19 test while he was at the hospital and left the facility immediately, but MMC and the Department of Health pointed out that the senator violated quarantine protocols.

Pimentel last week apologized for breaking the hospital's containment protocols.

A private lawyer said last week that they are readying complaints to be filed against Pimentel. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from News5