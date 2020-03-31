LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Police personnel hold up placards reminding people to stay at home amid concerns of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Manila on March 31, 2020. The main Philippine island of Luzon, home to 55 million people which includes the capital Manila, is in the second week of a lockdown to contain the spread of the disease.
AFP/Maria Tan
COVID-19 task force TWG checking need to extend, expand Luzon quarantine
(Philstar.com) - March 31, 2020 - 1:27pm

MANILA, Philippines — The decision to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon is up to a technical working group within the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

In a virtual presser Tuesday morning, Nograles said that the task force has directed its TWG, which is led by the Department of Health, to convene and set parameters that will be used in deciding the eventual total or partial lifting of the ECQ in Luzon.

The working group will also look into factors that will determine if expanding the enhanced community quarantine beyond Luzon is necessary, "subject to the approval, amendment or modification of the IATF."

Nograles said that the working group is still working on how the need to expand the quarantine will be determined.

"They will set parameters and when they present these to the IATF and the IATF adopts the guidelines and parameters, we will make these public," he added in Filipino.

Luzon has entered its third week under enhanced community quarantine as the government applies stringent measures to contain the COVID-19 spread that has infected at least 1,546 confirmed cases in the country and killed 78.

Nograles also reiterated that reports of extending the current lockdown period for additional 60 days is “fake news,” a term for misinformation or disinformation that government also uses for reports that are critical of it.

"The rumors are not true. That the ECQ will be extended for 60 days is 'fake news'. In this matter, science is in charge," he said.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año earlier said extending the quarantine period is not advisable since, he said, the current quarantine is already helping contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

"It is not advisable to extend the lockdown because our economy will suffer greatly. Let’s take the remaining two weeks seriously so we can solve his," he was quoted as saying in Filipino in a radio interview with dzBB.

Amid the lockdown period, Congress granted President Rodrigo Duterte additional powers to address the pandemic.

The Office of the President submitted its report on government's actions—as held by the Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act— to the Congress past midnight Tuesday. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19 KARLO NOGRALES LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte's belated address keeps Filipinos up as Bayanihan Act's Monday deadline lapses
14 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's address to the nation set on Monday was supposedly timed as the main island of Luzon including...
Headlines
fbfb
Calls mount for Duterte's report on emergency powers, COVID-19 efforts
By Franco Luna | 14 hours ago
"RA 11469 is effective but no report was submitted this Monday. What is the plan with the P275 billion? It's our right to...
Headlines
fbfb
Young doctor in fatal flight ‘fought like a hero’
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
Before taking the ill-fated air ambulance for Tokyo, the young doctor on the flight had been busy as a frontliner in the battle...
Headlines
fbfb
Año on extension of quarantine: Not advisable
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said that the extension of the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon is not “advisable,”...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH experts studying use of flu drug for COVID
By Sheila Crisostomo | 13 hours ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has directed a group of experts to look into a Japanese anti-flu medicine that shows...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Makati Medical Center says a quarter of its COVID-19 patients recovered
1 hour ago
"This isn't a seal of death. Just because you have COVID-19 doesn't mean that's your final death sentence," MMC medical director...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
FULL TEXT: Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic
2 hours ago
Full text of Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte on Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Pandemic delivered on late...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Ships, hotels, convention centers to be converted as quarantine sites
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and persons suspected to have infection overwhelm hospitals in the country, with...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
DSWD to give cash subsidies to low-income families affected by quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Malacañang directed the Department of Social Welfare and Development to provide subsidies to low-income households...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Medevac company planes grounded
By Rudy Santos | 13 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has grounded the entire fleet of Lionair Inc. after one of its light planes...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with