People wearing face masks stand and pray outside an empty Quiapo church, usually filled with devotees during Fridays but now closed due to restrictions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Manila on March 27, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Philippines reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 30, 2020 - 4:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 128 new coronavirus virus cases and seven additional deaths.

This raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,546, while the death toll reached 78.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stood 42.

Big jumps in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines were attributed to the arrival of donated test kits and opening of new laboratories processing samples across the archipelago.

The main island of Luzon entered its third week of enhanced community quarantined aimed to arrest the spread of the contagion.

More than 721,000 people across 177 countries and region have now contracted the new coronavirus. The global death toll stands at nearly 34,000.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

LATEST UPDATE: March 30, 2020 - 12:58pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

March 30, 2020 - 12:58pm

China will send a medical team to the Philippines to help in its fight against the new coronavirus.

Philippine Ambassador to China Chito Sto. Romana confirmed that Beijing is readying a medical team to help the country.

"The medical team... they are underway to go to the Philippines shortly and there is continuous airlift of medical supplies from China," Sto. Romana said at the Laging Handa briefing via phone patch.

March 30, 2020 - 12:05pm

Locally-developed test kits for COVID-19 will be available starting April 4, the Department of Science and Technology says.

The DOST will manufacture 1,300 test kits good for 26,000 tests which will be distributed to the Philippine General Hospital, Makati Medical Center, The Medical City, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, and Baguio General Hospital.

Manila HealthTek, meanwhile, will manufacture and sell test kits good for 94,000 tests that will be sold at around P1,300 per kit.

March 30, 2020 - 9:31am

The Department of Health denounces reports of health workers around the country being attacked physically and being refused access to basic services, blocked and fined at checkpoints and evicted from their homes.

"These acts cannot be tolerated," the DOH said in a statement released Sunday night.

The health department said it is mobilizing its own team to get more details and hold perpetrators of attacks against health workers liable. They will also report the incidents to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 for proper investigation and resolution.

March 29, 2020 - 2:36pm

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says test kits donated by the Chinese government are actually accurate.

In a transcript of a text message sent by the embassy and since confirmed by Duque, the health secretary said:

"Hi! There is nothing wrong with the REAL TIME-POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION machine which is used for generating positive or negative result as the case may be!

Again your Test Kits BGI and SANSURE BIOTECHNOLOGY are very good and up to the standards as those which were donated by WHO and approved by our RITM. AGAIN OUR GRATITUDE AND APPRECIATION TO YOU AND THE CHINESE Government."

The Department of Health has also issued an apology and clarification on the issue.

 

March 29, 2020 - 10:51am

US President Donald Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad two-week lockdown on New York and its neighbors after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.

"A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted, some eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.

Trump had indicated earlier he was responding to worries in other states, particularly Florida, that travelers from the greater New York city area could spread COVID-19 in their communities.

He told reporters that "heavily infected" New Yorkers were a threat to Florida, a popular southern holiday destination for people in the northeast. ?— AFP

LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
4 days ago
Cops on edge over COVID, uncooperative citizens
By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Police officers on the frontlines of controlling the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic are on edge, fearing infection and...
8 killed as medevac plane crashes at NAIA
By Rudy Santos | 15 hours ago
A light plane evacuating a patient to Japan crashed and exploded shortly after takeoff from the Ninoy Aquino International...
DOH asks Filipinos to protect healthcare workers after reported attacks vs frontliners
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
In a statement Sunday, DOH condemned the acts of physical assault, harassment and discrimination committed against health...
NAIA runway reopens hours after medevac plane accident
5 hours ago
The runway of Manila’s international airport reopened early Monday, hours after a Tokyo-bound aircraft caught fire Sunday...
51 minutes ago
Frontliners in COVID-19 fight perish in ill-fated medevac flight
By Kristine Joy Patag | 51 minutes ago
Frontliners in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic perished at the ill-fated crash of a Lionair aircraft Sunday night in Manila’s...
54 minutes ago
FDA warns public vs unregistered drug cocktail touted online as potential COVID-19 remedy
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 54 minutes ago
FDA described as “baseless” claims that Prodex-B—drug combination of Procaine and Dexamethasone with Vitamin...
2 hours ago
China sending medical team, supplies to help Philippines against COVID-19 — Philippine envoy
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"They are underway to go to the Philippines shortly and there is continuous airlift of medical supplies from China."
3 hours ago
FDA OKs 5 rapid COVID-19 test kits
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In a statement Monday, FDA Director General Eric Domingo said the agency has approved rapid test kits that are registered...
3 hours ago
#helloRITMfrontliners: Public sends appreciation, encouragement to RITM workers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Blanco encouraged the public to send their messages of encouragement and appreciation through the hashtag #helloRITMfron...
