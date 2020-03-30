Philippines reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Monday reported 128 new coronavirus virus cases and seven additional deaths.

This raised the total number of known infections in the country to 1,546, while the death toll reached 78.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries stood 42.

Big jumps in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines were attributed to the arrival of donated test kits and opening of new laboratories processing samples across the archipelago.

The main island of Luzon entered its third week of enhanced community quarantined aimed to arrest the spread of the contagion.

More than 721,000 people across 177 countries and region have now contracted the new coronavirus. The global death toll stands at nearly 34,000.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.