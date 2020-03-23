Tolentino sorry for having COVID-19 test done

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Francis Tolentino has apologized for taking a COVID-19 test, saying he had had colds and dry cough for four days before having the test done.

In a Facebook post, Tolentino wrote:

My negative result was not a DOH test. I apologize for undertaking the same as I was likewise exposed to the persons positive with COVID-19 whom my colleagues got in contact with during our hearings. Further, my colds and dry cough had persisted during my self-quarantine period, thus I took the test after my self cough medication appeared insufficient after four days.

Tolentino said that if he had tested positive for COVID-19, he would have posted the results as well to inform those who came in contact with him.

Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced March 16 that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease although he is asymptomatic.

Other senators meanwhile underwent self-quarantine after they learned that a resource speaker at one of chamber’s hearings also tested positive on the disease.

According to the Department of Health's algorithm for the triage of possible COVID-19 patients as of March 11, only patients experiencing "severe and critical" symptoms are to be tested.

Among the symptoms listed by the health department are fever, cough or shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms, and diarrhea.

DOH said there is "no need to test" patients who are classified as persons under investigation (PUIs), who are instead instructed to undergo home quarantine.