Hardly any traffic along the EDSA highway, the metro's main thoroughfare, due to Enhanced Community Quarantine order by President Duterte to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Task force on COVID-19 announces price freeze on basic commodities
(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 11:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Cabinet Secretary and Inter-Agency Task Force spokesman Karlo Nograles on Wednesday night said that a price freeze on essential goods would be implemented amid the enhanced community quarantine. 

At a press briefing held past 10 p.m. and attended by Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez and Agriculture Secretary William Dar, the task force behind the government's response to the new virus warned against overpricing, profiteering and hoarding. They said the task force would be taking serious legal action against those found guilty. 

According to Nograles, the declaration of a nationwide state of calamity allowed the government to impose price ceilings on essential goods.

This was to ensure that essential goods would remain affordable for those in need, the task force said. 

READ: Why hoarding medical supplies is bad for everyone, including you

Nograles also reiterated the task force's do's and don'ts, along with those permitted to leave their homes during the quarantine.

For his part, Lopez also listed the suggested retail prices of a number of basic commodities, including: 

  • Pork kasim: P190 per kilo
  • Chicken fully dressed: P130 per kilo
  • Raw sugar brown: P45 per kilo
  • Refined sugar: P50 per kilo
  • Milk fees: P162 per kilo

"Nasa gitna po tayo ng krisis," Nograles said. 

"Hindi tayo papayag na pagsamantalahan ang krisis na ito para pagkakakitaan ng taumbayan."

LIST: Who is allowed to leave their homes during the Luzon quarantine?

The Cabinet secretary appealed for patience from the public amid missteps on the part of the administration, saying, "As the government and its instrumentalities work to contain COVID-19, there may be missteps and misunderstandings, confusion and conjecture, frustration and fear." 

