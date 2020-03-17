LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Personnel from the QC Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office and the City Health Deparment wear personal protective equipment on March 13, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
US pledges P139 million aid to Philippines for COVID-19 response
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 3:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United States vowed to provide the Philippines P139 million ($2.7 million) to support the country’s fight to curb the rising number of new coronavirus cases.

The assistance aims to strengthen specimen transport system and laboratory capacity in the Philippines to accurately and rapidly detect COVID-19 infections.

The aid will also ensure that hygiene products, masks, waste management supplies and other necessities are available and managed appropriately for health workers and patients.

“The US government, through the US Agency for International Development, will collaborate with Philippine government counterparts to establish and implement internationally-recognized infectious disease threat prevention and response strategies and enhance infection control,” the US Embassy in Manila said in a statement.

Infections in the Philippines rose to 142, with 12 deaths and the government rolled out a P27.1 billion package to arrest the spread of the new coronavirus and provide social protection program for vulnerable workers.

The jump in COVID-19 cases after a month-long prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to place the main island of Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine, ordering some 55 million people to stay home for the next month.

There are 4,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and 73 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte admin rolls out P27.1B war chest vs COVID-19
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 18 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s economic team announced Monday night a much-awaited spending plan amounting to P27.1 billion...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
17 hours ago
Headlines
Luzon airports to be closed on Friday
5 hours ago
All airports in Luzon will be closed once the 72-hour window provided by authorities ends, the Department of Transportation...
Headlines
fbfb
Fact check: Panelo says Korea did total lockdown; eating bananas and gargling prevent COVID-19
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo at the press briefing dropped a number of questionable claims. We look into...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte places entire Luzon under 'enhanced' community quarantine
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
(5th update) President Rodrigo Duterte declared an "enhanced community quarantine" over the entire Luzon including Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
33 minutes ago
US pledges P139 million aid to Philippines for COVID-19 response
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 33 minutes ago
The assistance aims to strengthen specimen transport system and laboratory capacity in the Philippines to accurately and rapidly...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
New House employee tests positive for COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
This comes just days after the announcement of a 41-year-old House employee's passing.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Robredo's office distributes protective gear to health workers, to provide shuttle service for frontliners
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Robredo’s office said it has already delivered the first batch of 7,350 PPE sets for 490 health workers.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
UN experts: Emergency measures to fight COVID-19 shouldn't be used to suppress human rights
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
UN human rights experts stressed that emergency declarations should not be used as a basis to target particular groups, minorities...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
On a roll: The psychology behind toilet paper panic
By Issam Ahmed | 4 hours ago
It's a scene that's become familiar around the world: From the US to France to Australia, rows of empty supermarket shelves...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with