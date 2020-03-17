Sison: CPP to 'seriously study' ceasefire proposal amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines — Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman Jose Maria "Joma" Sison said they will look into President Rodrigo Duterte’s ceasefire proposal amid government efforts to contain the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“The offer will be seriously studied by the [National Democratic Front of the Philippines and the CPP,” the communist leader said.

Sison, chief political adviser of the NDF, said that they will look into the ceasefire proposal not only in relation to COVID-19, but also resumption of the peace negotiations.

“If he is really serious with his offer to have a ceasefire with the NDFP he must make a formal offer through the [Government of the Republic of the Philippines] negotiating panel to the NDFP negotiating panel,” he added.

Duterte on Monday night said he is “asking” for a ceasefire with the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the CPP.

“If you really want that we will be at all times on talking terms, in this time of crisis, kindly cooperate and help. It will be better if you help first. I will repay you with a good heart in the coming days,” he added in a mix of English and Filipino.

The president, in the same public address, placed the entire Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine,” which suspends public transportation and implements strict home quarantine for every household.

Duterte scrapped the peace talks between the government and the communists in 2017 after the rebels launched successive offensives against the military and the police.

But in December 5 last year, the president said he is sending Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to the Netherlands to talk to Sison in what the chief executive called his "last card" for the effort to revive the botched negotiations between the government and the communists.

Duterte also invited Sison to return to the country for a one-on-one talk on resumption of peace talks last January. — Kristine Joy Patag