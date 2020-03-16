LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Motorists pass through light traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA-Nepa Q Mart on Tuesday morning. President Duterte announced the suspension of classes in all levels in Metro Manila from March 10 to 14 as precautionary measure against COVID-19. March 10, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
LIST: Local government units that have declared curfews
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2020 - 4:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte raised Code Red Sublevel 2 over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday night, restricting access to Metro Manila as a form of quarantine for 30 days starting March 15.

This declaration continued to take shape in the days after, but not without hiccups.

On Saturday night, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar slammed reports of a Metro Manila-wide curfew, saying it was "fake news". But earlier in the day Metro Manila Development Authority  general manager Jojo Garcia announced that the Metro Manila Council had passed a resolution for a 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in the capital.

LIST: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines 

The DILG later clarified that this was only a recommendation that was dependent on the ordinances of local government units. 

Here's a running list of cities that have issued curfew ordinances. 

Metro Manila

  1. Manila City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Thursday per Mayor Isko Moreno ordinance 
  2. Makati City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. per Mayor Nancy Binay via executive order 
  3. Muntinlupa City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday, per city public information office 
  4. Navotas City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  5. Quezon City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. per Mayor Joy Belmonte via executive order 
  6. San Juan City from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. per Mayor Francis Zamora ordinance

Outside Metro Manila

  1. Cebu City curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. 
  2. Eastern Samar transport curfew from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m.
  3. Legazpi City, Albay curfew from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
  4. Naga City, Camarines Sur curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

As of Monday, 2:30 p.m., Worldometers has recorded a total of 169,864 cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

This list will be updated as the situation progresses. 

 

