Duterte did not follow 'no touch' policy — Palace

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Tuesday said that President Rodrigo Duterte did not follow the "no touch" policy protecting him from possible exposure to the virus responsible for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The preventive measure in place against people who will meet with or attend the events of the 74-year-old president is implemented by the Presidential Security Group (PSG), which announced the move on Monday.

“He (Duterte) won't follow it. He did not follow it,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said during a Tuesday press briefing.

Panelo said that while the no-touch policy also applies to the Cabinet, the president makes contact with them when meeting.

“He keeps on shaking the hands of members of the Cabinet... How can you stop the president from shaking your hands,” he said.

“Wala naman kay presidente ' yun , 'di ba (It’s nothing to the president, right)? 'If it's my time now, it's my time. Goodbye.' Hindi ba ganyan palaging sagot niya (Isn’t that what he always says)?”

PSG commander Col. Jesus Durante III said the preventive measure aims to safeguard the health of the president and his family.

"PSG will implement a no-touch policy between [Duterte] and the public. Personalities who are expected to get near [Duterte] during meetings and events will be thoroughly screened and tested for any illness or symptom related to COVID-19. These include PSG personnel, politicians, and other dignitaries," the presidential security chief said in a statement.

Durante also said that the PSG may cancel Duterte's events foreseen to have large crowd gatherings “not only for his safety but also for the attendees.”

Panelo just yesterday said that the president is always compliant with his security team's advice.

“He (Duterte) always follows the advice of the PSG... that’s for his own health,” he said in a Monday press briefing.

Older adults, as well as people who have serious chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19, according to the United States-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Previously, the president disclosed his health problems, which include Buerger's disease, Myasthenia gravis, Barrett's esophagus, as well as severe migraines and spinal problems attributed to a motorcycle accident when he was younger.

