Duterte did not follow 'no touch' policy — Palace

MANILA, Philippines —
The preventive measure in place against people who will meet with or attend the events of the 74-year-old president
“He (Duterte) won't follow it. He did not follow it,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said during a Tuesday press briefing.
Panelo said that while the no-touch policy also applies to the Cabinet, the president
“He keeps on shaking the hands of members of the Cabinet... How can you stop the president from shaking your hands,” he said.
“Wala
PSG commander Col. Jesus Durante III said the preventive measure aims to safeguard the health of the president and his family.
RELATED: PSG to implement 'no touch' policy to protect Duterte from COVID-19
"PSG will implement a no-touch policy between [Duterte] and the public. Personalities who
Durante also said that the PSG may cancel Duterte's events foreseen to have large crowd gatherings “not only for his safety but also for the attendees.”
Panelo just yesterday said that the president
“He (Duterte) always follows the advice of the PSG... that’s for his own health,” he said in a Monday press briefing.
Older adults,
Previously, the president disclosed his health problems, which include Buerger's disease, Myasthenia gravis, Barrett's esophagus,
RELATED: Back pain from motorcycle mishap adds to Duterte's litany of health issues
- Latest
- Trending