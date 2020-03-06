NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
NEWSX: PEOPLE ON THE PERIPHERY
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
WATCH: Breakdown of DOT’s P6 billion funds for tourism dev’t amid COVID-19 setback
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - March 6, 2020 - 5:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Wednesday announced that it has several tourism development efforts to curb the setback from the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press conference, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the DOT is allocating approximately P6 billion for all the tourism development plans.

“To strengthen this private-public partnership initiative, the DOT will be allocating approximately PHP 6 billion pesos that will span international and domestic promotions, infrastructure, and regional tourism development,” Puyat said.

The P6 billion allocation is already the combined resources of the DOT and its attached agencies, according to Tourism spokesperson and undersecretary for tourism development Benito “Bong” Bengzon Jr.

A huge chunk of the fund, P2.280 billion, will be allocated to infrastructure developments and expansions to be identified and coordinated with the local government units.

At least P42 million will be given for the development of new campaign for domestic travel while P467 million will be spent to create engaging content that will resonate with the emerging countries unaffected by COVID-19.

The budget allocation was discussed during the meeting between members of the Tourism Coordinating Council.

During the meeting, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and Puyat agreed “to turn the world health crisis into an opportunity to step up efforts to rehabilitate and upgrade the country’s tourist destinations.”

On the other hand, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III assured assistance to those workers who may be affected by the crisis.

Asked for the amount allocated for workers affected, the DOT chief said she is not aware of the exact amount yet but mentioned employees will be given skills training.

Tourist arrivals down by 41.4% in February

The DOT has repeatedly mentioned that it would rely on domestic tourism amid the threats of COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to visit the country’s top tourist destination, Boracay, to promote domestic tourism.

“We will showcase the Philippines as a safe destination, which in fact it is, and we will have no less than PRRD to promote our local destinations starting with Boracay where he will visit the rehabilitated areas," Puyat said in a statement.

The tourism industry admitted that it is suffering from the coronavirus outbreak with international tourist arrivals down by 41.4% in February with only 418,126 foreign arrivals last month compared to 713,394 in the same period last year.

Data from the Bureau of Immigration also showed that tourist revenues for the month of February declined by P18.9 billion.

The revenues in February this year was only P26.7 billion compared to last year’s P45.6 billion international tourism industry revenues.

The Department of Health confirmed the first three cases of COVID-19 in January and February.

It only announced confirmation of two new cases on Friday with one of which considered a “local case.”

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 DENR DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM DOLE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad have had previous travel to the Philippines
8 hours ago
"Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on March 5. Related investigation suggested it is an imported...
Headlines
fbfb
Lagman: Gadon petition confirms provisional authority for ABS-CBN, network open for legal challenges
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“We have said repeatedly, the alternative reliefs being suggested short of renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN are not...
Headlines
fbfb
3K Chinese soldiers on ‘immersion mission’ in Philippines?
By Paolo Romero | 1 day ago
Some 3,000 members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) may have entered the country as tourists or as workers...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH gathering more info on foreigners infected with COVID-19 after travel to Philippines
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
DOH Assistant Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the department is seeking more information about the two f...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte admin gets 'excellent' satisfaction rating in new SWS poll
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Duterte’s administration obtained an “excellent” net satisfaction rating of +73, a rise of six points from...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
WATCH: Breakdown of DOT’s P6 billion funds for tourism dev’t amid COVID-19 setback
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday announced that it has several tourism development efforts to curb the setback from...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Guevarra: NTC not compelled to obey Congress on ABS-CBN's provisional franchise
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Guevarra said that these “cannot be construed as direct orders of the legislature that the NTC is legally compelled...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Cory Aquino, Maria Ressa named among TIME's 'most influential women of the past century'
4 hours ago
The international magazine wrote that in the project, "we’re spotlighting influential women who were often ov...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
Helicopter carrying PNP chief crashes
By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, three generals and four other officers were injured when their...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
Cayetano vows to step down in October
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has vowed to honor the term-sharing agreement with Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco and step...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with