Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente served as one of the resource persons during the Senate inquiry held February 20, 2020.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo
Immigration chief Morente not yet off the hook — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente is not yet off the hook even if President Rodrigo Duterte has given him a chance to solve the problems plaguing his bureau, Malacañang said Wednesday.

Nineteen immigration personnel have been relieved from their posts in the wake of the "pastillas" scandal, a bribery scheme that paved way to the entry of illegal Chinese workers.

Morente, who served as Davao police chief when Duterte was still mayor of the southern city, was retained in his post and was given the opportunity to fix the alleged corruption in the immigration bureau.

But presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said Morente may still be relieved from his duties if there is evidence linking him to irregularities.

"If there is evidence that he (Morente) is involved, he won't escape (accountability)," Panelo told reporters in a chance interview.

"(There are) no sacred cows. If it's corruption, he (Duterte) does not want it," he added.

Panelo said the shake-up in the immigration bureau would be "as far as it reaches all those involved."

"As long as there is corruption, there are acts against the law, everyone will be covered (by the shake-up), regardless of who will be affected," the Palace spokesman said.

Panelo said Duterte is doing a "Santa Claus" and is making a list of immigration personnel who would be relieved from their posts. He said the the firing of immigration officials may happen "soon."

"As soon as he finds probable cause, then they have to be removed," Panelo said, adding that the officials to be sacked would also face graft charges.  

Last Tuesday, Duterte said the immigration officials to be dismissed include his fraternity brothers at Lex Talionis.

