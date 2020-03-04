NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Employees of local broadcast giant ABS-CBN holding placards ask motorists to honk their cars during a protest in front of ABS-CBN building in Manila on February 14, 2020. Philippine government lawyers moved on February 10 to strip the nation's biggest media group of its operating franchise in what campaigners branded a fresh attack on press freedom under President Rodrigo Duterte.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Senate: ABS-CBN operations should continue pending decision on franchise renewal
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 4:33pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:58 p.m.) —The Senate on Wednesday adopted a resolution saying that ABS-CBN Corp. should be allowed to operate beyond the expiry of its current franchise, pending Congress action on bills calling for its franchise renewal.

The proposal was initially to authorize the National Telecommunications Commission to provide ABS-CBN with provisional authority pending congressional action on the network giant's franchise.

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon moved for it to be amended to read: “Senate resolution expressing the sense of the Senate that ABS-CBN Corporation and its subsidiaries should continue to operate pending renewal of its franchise.”

The Senate chamber adopted Senate Resolution 344, taking in consideration Senate Concurrent Resolutions 6, 7 and 8.

'Sense of the Senate'

Senate Resolution 344 expresses the sense of the Senate "authorizing the NTC to issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN Corporation, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates ABS-CBN Convergence Inc., Sky Cable Corporation and Amcara Broadcasting Network Inc., under such terms and conditions as the NTC may deem necessary, until the Congress’ final disposition of the franchise renewal bills."

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, during the period of amendment, urged Drilon to "check again the use of the word 'authorizing', I don’t think it’s the correct intent if we’re merely expressing the sense of the senate that the NTC should [issue]."

Drilon noted that in keeping with the discussions among his colleagues, he moved that the resolution would change the resolution to "expressing the sense of the Senate."

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra introduced the idea of issuing of a concurrent resolution from the Congress during the Senate inquiry into ABS-CBN franchise renewal and the network’s supposed violations.

Guevarra said that Congress may authorize the NTC to issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN to operate pending the Congress eventual disposition of their renewal of application.

Some senators expressed apprehension over the resolution, noting that franchise bills should emanate from the House of Representatives.

Drilon stressed that the Senate would not be voting on the franchise itself and that the resolution is the Senate’s “sense in accordance with the opinion expressed by [the secretary of justice] that ABS-CBN be allowed to continue to operate.”

Sen. Richard Gordon also said: “If we do this ‘expressing our sense,’ it is not to be reflected that we are cajoling NTC and that this will be used again and again for other stations who will ask for provisional authority.”

At the House of Representatives, where 11 bills on the network's franchise are pending, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said the House committee on legislative franchises will hold a hearing on March 10.

Poe to inhibit on franchise bill voting

Sen. Grace Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said she will inhibit from the voting on the renewal of the media network’s franchise.

Poe led the Senate inquiry into ABS-CBN’s franchise renewal and supposed violations, as contained in Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition, on February 24.

During the period of interpellation, Poe noted that her mother, actress Susan Roces, is employed by the network through its primetime drama, "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano", itself based on a movie starred in by adoptive father Fernando Poe Jr.

“If, it would be fortunate, that the House of Representatives vote and be transmitted here, I will inhibit myself from voting for the approval of the franchise,” she said in a mix of English and Filipino.

ABS-CBN CORPORATION ABS-CBN FRANCHISE FRANKLIN DRILON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tagged in 'pastillas' bribery, Aguirre says Tulfo sister pushed for easy visas for Chinese nationals
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Aguirre said that there “many other agencies of government” that wanted the grant of Visas Upon Arrival to Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
Sara Duterte, Pulong disagree on ABS-CBN franchise
18 hours ago
The children of President Duterte are apparently not on the same page regarding the franchise renewal of broadcast giant...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: US wants stronger defense ties
By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
The United States has been trying to reach out to the Philippine government for newer and stronger defense ties since President...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines to prepare for repatriation of Filipinos in Hong Kong
By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
The Philippines will prepare for the immediate repatriation of Filipino workers in Hong Kong after domestic workers were fired...
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 minutes ago
Palace says businesses should also be blamed for gov't corruption
By Alexis Romero | 12 minutes ago
Businesses should also be blamed for the corruption in government because some of them paid bribes or chose to remain silent...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Rice prices may go down to P34/kilo, says NEDA
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
The price of rice may go down to as low as P34 per kilo this year due to the implementation of the rice tariffication law,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Immigration chief Morente not yet off the hook — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Immigration commissioner Jaime Morente is not yet off the hook even if President Rodrigo Duterte has given him a chance to...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
With US military aid in peril, Philippines resumes aid talks with UNHRC resolution backers
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 hour ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III told Philstar.com that the latest presidential directive will have “minimal effect”...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ can't probe POGOs for money laundering sans complaint
2 hours ago
Justice Undersecretary Adrian Ferdinand Sugay said the DOJ cannot do a motu propio investigation or investigate on its own...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with