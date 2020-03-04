House panel to tackle ABS-CBN franchise renewal on March 10

MANILA, Philippines — After sitting on bills renewing the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp., the House committee on legislative franchise will finally tackle the bills concerning the franchise of the country’s top broadcaster next week.

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano announced the panel will take up the 11 pending bills on ABS-CBN renewal on March 10.

Last month, the committee led by Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan) said they have started the proceedings on the proposed measures by asking all parties to submit their position papers.

ABS-CBN was granted a 25-year legislative franchise in 1995. This is due to expire on May 4, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

