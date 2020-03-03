Court orders Nova Parojinog's transfer to BJMP Taguig facility

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court ordered the transfer of former Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog to a Bureau of Jail and Management Detention facility in Taguig City from the police headquarters detention.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 95 Judge Edgardo Bellosillo granted the state prosecutors’ Motion to Transfer Detention

“The Philippine National Police Headquarters Support Service is hereby directed to cause the transfer of custody and detention of accused [Parojinog] from Philippine National Police Custodial Center to the [BJMP] Detention Facilities-Special Intensive Care Area in Bicutan, Taguig City,” the order dated February 26 read.

State prosecutors said Parojinog’s continued detention at the police headquarters is “burdensome, costly and inefficient” for the PNP Headquarters Support Service since custody and security are not the mandate of the agency.

The prosecution also pointed out that since Parojinog’s criminal cases are awaiting trial, she should be held in a BJMP facility “just like all others who are similarly situated.”

“She should not be given special privileges or treatment distinct from all other detainees,” they added.

'No special treatment'

The court, in its ruling, said it disagrees with the prosecution’s allegation that Parojinog’s detention at the police headquarters is “special treatment,” but found merit in other issues they raised in their motion.

“Verily, this Court does not find any necessity for the continued detention of accused Parojinog in a custodial facility, unless there is a clear showing that the same poses existing serious threats and/or that BJMP-SICA does not have adequate resources to sustain the detention [of] high-risk prisoners, such as accused Parojinog,” the order further read.

Parojinog is facing an illegal possession of firearms charge before Branch 95.

She is also facing an illegal possession of drug case before Branch 228. Prosecutors have also asked the court for a transfer order in a separate motion.

Parojinog was arrested in the bloody July 2017 raid on their residence, where her father, then-Ozamiz City Mayor Reynaldo Sr., her mother Susan, brother Octavio, sister Mona and other associates were killed .

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier identified the slain Ozamiz City mayor as one of the public officials linked to the illegal drug trade.