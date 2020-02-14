NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Former Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog is facing illegal possession of firearms before Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 95, while an illegal possession of drug case before Branch 228.
Nova Princess Parojinog Facebook Page
Prosecutors want Nova Parojinog transferred to BJMP facility from Crame
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 14, 2020 - 4:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — State prosecutors asked the Quezon City courts handling the cases against former Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Nova Princess Parojinog for her transfer to a facility at Bureau of Jail and Management and Penology from the police headquarters.

State prosecutors filed separate motions to transfer detention and custody before the Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branches 228 and 95 to ask for the issuance of an order to transfer Parojinog to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Detention Facilities-Special Intensive Care Area (BJMP-SICA) in Bictuan, Taguig City.

Parojinog is currently detained at the Philippine National Police Custodial Center in Camp Crame.

She is facing illegal possession of firearms before QC RTC Branch 95, while an illegal possession of drug case before Branch 228.

'No special treatment'

State prosecutors said Parojinog’s continued detention at the police headquarters is “burdensome, costly and inefficient” for the PNP Headquarters Support Service since custody and security are not the mandate of the agency.

They also raised that the BJMP, which supervises jail facilities, has the mandate to supervise jail facilities for arrested persons while waiting or undergoing trial.

“BJMP-SICA is a detention facility under the control and supervision of the BJMP that is in custody of high risk detention prisoners. The aforementioned jail facility was specially organized and set-up to cater to detainees who are considered high risk and high profile inmates,” the motion read.

The prosecution also pointed out that since Parojinog’s criminal cases are awaiting trial at courts, she should be held in a BJMP facility “just like all others who are similarly situated.”

“She should not be given special privileges or treatment distinct from all other detainees,” they added.

“To say the least, the accused’s continued detention at the PNPCC afford her special treatment as she is subjected to a different set of rules and procedures not afforded to all other detainees under the BJMP control,” the motion also read.

Bloody 2017 drug raid

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier identified Parajinog's father Reynaldo Sr., then-Ozamiz City mayor, as one of the public officials liked to the illegal drug trade.

Among killed in the operation included her mother Susan, brother Octavio, sister Mona and other associates.

Parojinog and her brother were arrested in a bloody raid in their residence in July 2017. Their father, Reynaldo Sr., was killed in the said raid.

In May 2019, Quezon City RTC Branch 79 found Parojinog Jr. guilty on drug possession and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

