NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chair Dante Jimenez.
File photo shows Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption founding chair Dante Jimenez.
New ICAD co-chair Jimenez to prioritize reducing supply, destroying seized drugs
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 2, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The new co-chair of the multi-agency panel implementing the government’s campaign against narcotics said he would focus on reducing the supply of illegal drugs in the country.

Dante Jimenez, chairperson of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, was tapped by President Rodrigo Duterte to lead the Inter-Agency Committee on Illegal Drugs alongside Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Director General Aaron Aquino.

His appointment came nearly three months after Vice President Leni Robredo—who vowed to end the “senseless” killings in the government's violent campaign against illegal drugs and against drug "personalities"—was booted out less than a month after being designated co-chair.

Jimenez said he would recommend to Duterte and Aquino to intensify the government’s campaign to cut the supply of illegal drugs in the country.

“When you cut it, the demand from the users and those who are into drug trafficking will be practically minimized,” he told ABS-CBN News Channel Monday.

Robredo's suggestions

After she was sacked as ICAD co-chair, Robredo gave the government’s program to fights narcotics a dismal “1 out of 100,” saying authorities were only able to seize 1% of the country’s total drug supply in the last three years.

Citing data from the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, the vice president said around 3,000 kilograms of shabu worth 25 billion are consumed across the country each week but PDEA was only able to confiscate 1,344.87 kilograms last year. The figures were even lower in 2017 at 1,053.91 kilograms and 2018 at 785.31 kilograms.

The vice president had recommended that the government go after big-time drug suppliers, "instead of chasing or killing small-time drug dealers." 

She also suggested that the government not look at the drug menace as a purely crime problem, and urged it to “use the lens of health.”

READ: Robredo: Look at drug issue as medical, sociological problem

Jimenez also said he would ensure the destruction of seized drugs.

His predecessor, Robredo, led the ICAD for 18 days in November 2019. In less than a month that she held the position, the vice president demanded transparency and called on the government to address the drug problem using a health-based approach.

Police said just over 5,500 alleged drug dealers and users who fought back have been killed during arrest. But the figure is significantly lower than the estimates by human rights watchdogs of as many as 27,000 killed.

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court said she seeks to finalize the preliminary examination into the country’s war on drugs in 2020.

DANTE JIMENEZ INTER-AGENCY COMMITTEE ON ILLEGAL DRUGS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China’s Navy to be ‘world’s largest in 10 years’
By Jaime Laude | 11 hours ago
China is projected to have the world’s largest navy in the next 10 to 15 years, according to a United States-based military...
Headlines
fbfb
US territory or Chinese province? Duterte gave false choices, Carpio says
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 days ago
"Of course, it's a false choice because it's not true that we should be either a Chinese province or a US territory because...
Headlines
fbfb
Luxembourg becomes first country with free public transport
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"What we should be doing in the short run is to find ways to attract people away from using private cars and getting more...
Headlines
fbfb
Court issues HDO against late National Artist Mañosa’s family
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The wife and children of the late National Artist Francisco “Bobby” Mañosa are now subjects of a hold departure...
Headlines
fbfb
VFA termination opens door to China — senators
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
China may already be starting to take advantage of the growing security void being created by President Duterte’s termination...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
11 hours ago
US, Australia report first virus deaths
11 hours ago
US President Donald Trump urged calm after the first death on US soil and Australia registered its first fatality, as China...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Get shabu tested for coronavirus? PDEA deletes advisory
By Romina Cabrera | 11 hours ago
Come get your shabu tested for coronavirus, read the satirical advisory in a post by a regional office of the Philippine Drug...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Recreational drug use linked to smoking, drinking
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The use of alcohol and tobacco by young people and children is closely linked to the use of illicit drugs, a United Nations-backed...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
BFP hopes fire truck parade will make Guinness record
By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
The Bureau of Fire Protection is hoping that its parade of 242 fire trucks yesterday in Metro Manila will make it to the...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Nothing wrong with mass layoff at PAL — DOLE
By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
For the Department of Labor and Employment, there is nothing illegal over the decision of Philippine Airlines to lay off some...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with