The Diamond Princess cruise ship (back) in quarantine due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, is seen at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama on February 20, 2020. Two former passengers of the coronavirus-wracked Diamond Princess have died, local media reported, as fears mount about those who have left the ship after testing negative for the virus.
AFP/Kazuhiro Nogi
Filipinos on quarantined ship to come home on February 23  — DOH
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health at a press briefing on Thursday said that some 500 Filipinos previously aboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship in Japan quarantined due to confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, would be repatriated on February 23, Sunday. 

The upcoming repatriation effort, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said  would mirror the initial repatriation plan for Filipinos coming from Wuhan City in China, but with some adjustments due to the bigger number.

According to Duque, the compatriots will be brought to Haribon Hangar of Clark Air Base in two planes arriving some two or three hours apart, boarded onto buses after immigration processes and quarantine procedures, and accommodated at the New Clark City Athletes Village.

"There will be more transport services. You will have two aircrafts, more transportation to bring the repatriates to the facility. There will just be a multiplier effect," Duque said. 

Those coming home have not exhibited symptoms of the new virus although Duque expressed uncertainty as to their exact number.

"Let's just have an indicative number of 500, more or less," he said.  

Asked if those undergoing repatriation would be doing so voluntarily, the Health secretary replied, "That is the sense that I got."

'Repatriates quarantined in the same area'

The department also disclosed that the new repatriates would be staying on the same floor as those already at the Athletes Village.

Of those under quarantine at New Clark City, Duque assured, "They are all well. 'Yung mga nagpakita ng symptoms, they are all negative for COVID-19."

The Filipino crew member aboard the Diamond Princess who tested negative for COVID-19 will also be quarantined when he returns to the country, Duque said.

Duque also disclosed that the number of Filipinos who remained on board who tested positive had already reached 44, a number he said was still subject to validation. 

"I don't have the very granular details, so we will just have to wait," he said.  

Amid earlier concerns that the first batch of repatriated overseas Filipino workers could contribute to the spread of the virus, the DOH assured the public that none of those quarantined showed any symptoms. 

READ: How the OFWs repatriated from Wuhan, China were screened and quarantined

Medical teams

The Health department also disclosed they would bring medical personnel from various hospitals in Luzon to attend to the Filipinos heading home. There will be 16 hospitals. 

Also present at the New Clark City will be teams of 10 comprising two doctors, four nurses, two nursing attendants and two utility workers. 

Asked if these 10-member teams would be enough to fulfill the needs of the repatriates, Duque said, "I'm sure that will be the subject of the TWG meeting this afternoon."

  • Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital
  • Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center
  • Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center
  • Talavera General Hospital 
  • Mariveles General Hospital 
  • Baguio General Hospital Medical Center
  • East Avenue Medical Center 
  • Ilocos Training Regional Medical 
  • Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center
  • Region 1 Medical Center 
  • Tondo Medical Center 
  • Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital 
  • Rizal Medical Center
  • Southern Isabela General Hospital 
  • Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital & Medical Center 
  • Quirino Memorial Medical Center
  • Valenzuela Medical Center

"We have to rotate our medical personnel [providing] health services," Duque said. 

As for Filipinos who recover will also be repatriated, Duque said it would be under the jurisdiction of the inter-agency task force.

"But in principle, if they want to be repatriated, we will facilitate it," he assured. 

LATEST UPDATE: February 20, 2020 - 6:03pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 20, 2020 - 6:03pm

A cluster of novel coronavirus infections centred on a sect in the South Korean city of Daegu leaps to 39 cases, with its mayor advising residents to stay indoors as the country's total spiked for the second successive day.

Almost half the country's patients are linked to a 61-year-old woman who is a member of the Daegu branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, an entity often accused of being a cult. — AFP

February 20, 2020 - 3:46pm

China's efforts to control the outbreak of the deadly new coronavirus "are working", Foreign Minister Wang Yi insists Thursday, attributing an easing in new cases to his country's "forceful action" against the illness.

"China is not only protecting its own people but also the rest of the world," he tells Southeast Asian counterparts at a summit in Laos. — AFP

February 20, 2020 - 11:05am

Media reports say two elderly coronavirus patients from a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have died, citing a government source.

A man and a woman in their 80s who had been infected have died, public broadcaster NHK and other media say.

No immediate confirmation was available from the health ministry. They would be the first fatal cases among more than 600 confirmed on the ship. — AFP

February 20, 2020 - 10:54am

China announces biggest drop in new virus cases in almost a month. 

February 20, 2020 - 8:33am

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 2,112 on Thursday after 108 more people died in Hubei province, the hard-hit epicentre of the outbreak.

Most of the deaths were in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first emerged in December, according to the daily update from the Hubei health commission.

More than 74,500 people have now been infected with the new coronavirus nationwide.

Hubei health officials said there had been 615 new cases in Wuhan and 13 more elsewhere in the province. — AFP

