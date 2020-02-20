Filipinos on quarantined ship to come home on February 23 — DOH

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health at a press briefing on Thursday said that some 500 Filipinos previously aboard the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship in Japan quarantined due to confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, would be repatriated on February 23, Sunday.

The upcoming repatriation effort, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said would mirror the initial repatriation plan for Filipinos coming from Wuhan City in China, but with some adjustments due to the bigger number.

According to Duque, the compatriots will be brought to Haribon Hangar of Clark Air Base in two planes arriving some two or three hours apart, boarded onto buses after immigration processes and quarantine procedures, and accommodated at the New Clark City Athletes Village.

"There will be more transport services. You will have two aircrafts, more transportation to bring the repatriates to the facility. There will just be a multiplier effect," Duque said.

Those coming home have not exhibited symptoms of the new virus although Duque expressed uncertainty as to their exact number.

"Let's just have an indicative number of 500, more or less," he said.

Asked if those undergoing repatriation would be doing so voluntarily, the Health secretary replied, "That is the sense that I got."

'Repatriates quarantined in the same area'

The department also disclosed that the new repatriates would be staying on the same floor as those already at the Athletes Village.

Of those under quarantine at New Clark City, Duque assured, "They are all well. 'Yung mga nagpakita ng symptoms, they are all negative for COVID-19."

The Filipino crew member aboard the Diamond Princess who tested negative for COVID-19 will also be quarantined when he returns to the country, Duque said.

Duque also disclosed that the number of Filipinos who remained on board who tested positive had already reached 44, a number he said was still subject to validation.

"I don't have the very granular details, so we will just have to wait," he said.

Amid earlier concerns that the first batch of repatriated overseas Filipino workers could contribute to the spread of the virus, the DOH assured the public that none of those quarantined showed any symptoms.

Medical teams

The Health department also disclosed they would bring medical personnel from various hospitals in Luzon to attend to the Filipinos heading home. There will be 16 hospitals.

Also present at the New Clark City will be teams of 10 comprising two doctors, four nurses, two nursing attendants and two utility workers.

Asked if these 10-member teams would be enough to fulfill the needs of the repatriates, Duque said, "I'm sure that will be the subject of the TWG meeting this afternoon."

"We have to rotate our medical personnel [providing] health services," Duque said.

As for Filipinos who recover will also be repatriated , Duque said it would be under the jurisdiction of the inter-agency task force.