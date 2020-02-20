Palace: Immigration officials linked to 'pastillas' bribery scheme sacked

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the relief of all Immigration officials allegedly involved in the money-making scheme to facilitate the entry of Chinese nationals into the Philippines.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the chief executive has found prima facie evidence to order the relief of Immigration officials involved in the so-called "pastillas" scheme.

Earlier, all terminal heads and heads of the travel control and enforcement unit of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport were relieved “due to command responsibility.”

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, in a Senate inquiry Monday, bared that an Immigration informant told her about a scheme at the bureau involving a “service fee” of P10,000 that Chinese arrivals pay for “special treatment.”

This is a developing story

— Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from The STAR