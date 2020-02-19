Binay slams police 'profiling' after 'Oplan X-men' goes viral

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the reported "profiling" of transgender women by Makati police, Sen. Nancy Binay in a statement on Wednesday called on the Philippine National Police the practice of profiling and targeting specific individuals or groups based on specific characteristics, which she said was a prevalent practice.

On January 23, a tweet published by the Makati City Police Station's account documented a so-called "Oplan X-men at Burgos, Poblacion, Makati City."

It also included a link to a post by Facebook page Scads Makati, which said "Oplan X-men is an intensified operation that aims to rescue ladyboys from exploitation and human trafficking in ill repute areas," disclosing that "67 individuals were invited at Makati City Police Station for profiling and were eventually released at exactly 2:00 AM of the following day."

The tweet has since gone viral on social media, prompting members and advocates of the LGBTQIA+ community to express their outrage on Monday morning over what they said was a discriminatory and dangerous operation.

Profiling of illegal settlers inside Manila South Cemetery followed by Oplan X-men at Burgos, Poblacion, Makati City were conducted through combined efforts of Station Operations, Women's Desk, Station Intelligence... https://t.co/NFbTZaaWOh — Makati City Police Station (@MakatiPSReact) January 23, 2020

"Medyo bordering on grave abuse yung pagpo-profile. Yung pipilitin kang sumama sa presinto at kukunin ang personal na impormasyon mo na wala namang malinaw o legal na dahilan," the senator said in her statement.

(The profiling is bordering on grave abuse. When you're forced to go with them to the precinct and have them take your personal information without a clear or legal reason.)

"Bakit, may kaso ba? May complaint ba? May krimen bang nagawa? Warrantless arrest ba ito?"

(Why, is there a case? Is there a complaint? Was any crime committed? Is this a warrantless arrest?)

'Wrong profiling tramples rights'

The senator said that police profiling has affected even law-abiding citizens who are sometimes wrongly arrested or accused of crimes in the process.

"Dahil sa mali-maling profiling, people's rights have been trampled," she said.

(Because of wrong profiling, people's rights have been trampled.)

"Sana huwag nang pamarisan pa ang pangyayaring ito ng ibang local police. Nais nating ipaalala sa mga opisyal ng PNP that they have a duty to respect the rights of all citizens."

(I hope other local police don't follow this example. We remind officials of the PNP that they have a duty to respect the rights of all citizens.)

The senator is from the Binay clan that has long dominated Makati politics. Her sister, Mar-len Abigail Binay, is city mayor.

'End bigotry'

In her statement, the senator also slammed all acts of gender profiling, red-tagging or prostitute-tagging, and arresting people on the basis of observed characteristics or behavior, urging police leadership to take a proactive stance by enacting a policy banning operations with gender or political bias.

Binay asserted that the PNP and law-enforcement agencies should have a clear and enforceable policy in ending bigotry, particularly institutionalized homophobia and transphobia in their organizations in order to wholly secure protection against all forms of profiling extend across the country.

"Huwag na po sana tayo dumagdag sa culture of hate and discrimination na nananaig lalo na laban sa ating LGBTQ+ sector, people's organizations, mga kapatid nating Muslim, or dahil sa politika," she said.

(Let us not add to the prevailing culture of hate and discrimination against the LGBTQ+ sector, people's organizations, Muslims or over politics)

The Commission on Human Rights in an earlier statement said that the incident only further reinforced the need to pass the pending SOGIE Equality Bill.

Section 4(j) of the proposed bill defines the following as a discriminatory practice:

Harassment, coercion or threats committed by members of institutions involved in the enforcement of law and the protection of rights of any person on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity or expression. Among other cases, prohibited acts under this section include arresting or placing under custody, and subjecting a person to extortion, physical, verbal abuse, or sexual abuse, regardless of whether such arrest has legal or factual basis. Harassment, coercion, or threat of judicial persons on the basis of the sexual orientation or gender identity or expression of their members.

The senator also suggested that police undergo intensified and regular gender awareness and sensitivity training to avoid any malicious and unsubstantiated arrests.

"Naiintindihan natin na kailangan gawin ng mga pulis natin ang trabaho nila. Pero sana sa pagsagawa nila sa responsibilidad na ito, laging manaig ang pag-respeto sa karapatang pantao," Binay pointed out.

"Injustice have become so pervasive. Nakakatakot itong life-endangering allegations, at hindi biro yung bigla ka na lang huhulihin dahil trans ka o nakita kang kasama sa political rally, o gay pride march. Police should be accountable for abusive practices. Profiling and bias must stop," Binay said.

"The police' duty to "serve and protect" covers all Filipinos regardless of gender."