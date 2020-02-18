NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Feb. 12, 2020 photo, Taiwanese Lai Yu Cian (right) tells the media that she was forced to work in a POGO office, where she says she was threatened, abused and physically assaulted. With her are Sen. Risa Hontiveros (center) and anti-crime advocate Teresita Ang-See.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File photo
Palace denies turning a blind eye on issues confronting POGOs
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - February 18, 2020 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is not turning a blind eye on the controversies hounding Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), Malacañang said Tuesday, as it expressed readiness to look into the illegal activities tied to the proliferation of gaming hubs in the country.  

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said the government would stop the operation of POGOs if it is "against the interest of the people and general welfare."

Irregularities have been linked to POGOs, the latest of which is the so-called "pastillas" scheme wherein immigration personnel accept bribes in exchange for the entry of illegal Chinese workers.

Other illegal activities tied to the proliferation of POGOs are prostitution dens that cater to POGO workers, tax evasion and kidnapping of Chinese employees.

"Well, if those will be proven, then there is something wrong with the operation of the POGO, then the government has to do something about it. Until such time, the presumption is, they’re performing regular task in accordance with law," Panelo said.

Asked if the accusations would prod the government to rethink its policies on POGOs, Panelo replied: "Anything that is bad for this government, the government is always open (to look into it)."

Panelo said the government is not worried about the possible impact of a crackdown on the operation of erring POGOs,

"Look at the VFA (Visiting Forces Agreement) issue, despite all odds, he decided to cut it off. There are supposed to be very significant implications according to critics and supporters of VFA, but that didn’t stop the president from abrogating it," he said.

Panelo was referring to Duterte's decision to terminate the VFA due to the alleged "disrespectful" acts of American officials.

"As the president said, ‘There is no sacred cow in this government.' If it’s against the interest of the people and general welfare, I’ll stop it.’ This is the kind of president we have."

Panelo said people who have information about irregularities should file complaints.

"Even if these are being subject of talks in media, in columns, unless there is a complaint filed, we will never know. You have to submit proof so that we can do something," the Palace spokesman said.

"There’s nothing to investigate in the first place, unless there is a complaint."

PHILIPPINE OFFSHORE GAMING OPERATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Same videos, different charges: A look at the 'sedition' cases over the 'Bikoy' series
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Here is a look at the two cases in connection with the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" video series filed in May 2019 and February...
Headlines
fbfb
House reps asked to withdraw support for ABS-CBN resolution, solon says
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"If Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has personal grievances against ABS-CBN or objections against the renewal of the network's...
Headlines
fbfb
Trillanes posts bail for conspiracy to commit sedition case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The conspiracy to commit sedition is the latest in the string of legal suits the government filed against the former lawmaker...
Headlines
fbfb
SC orders ABS-CBN to comment on Calida plea for gag order
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka also said that the proceedings on the gag order motion will not affect the scheduled Senate legislative...
Headlines
fbfb
Russia distances self from end of Philippines-US military pact
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 4 hours ago
Russia clarified that it is not involved in the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Espenido says inclusion in 'narcolist' may be 'failure of intelligence'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Talk of the supposed coddling of erring cops came after reports that officer Jovie Espenido, who once received...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
NAIA terminal heads lose posts amid investigation into Immigration bribery
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said that the order for relief of “at least five personnel” of the NAIA...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
It’s safe to organize, attend public gatherings despite COVID-19 scare — DOH, DILG, DOT
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
The Department of Health, Interior and Local Government and the Department of Tourism on Tuesday released a joint statement...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Business groups call for 'timely consideration' of ABS-CBN franchise bills
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Several reputable business organizations on Tuesday issued a collective statement in support of the renewal of ABS-CBN's congressional...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Migrant workers now allowed to return to Hong Kong, Macau
4 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases decided exempt OFWs returning...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with