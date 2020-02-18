Russia distances self from end of Philippines-US military pact

MANILA, Philippines — Russia clarified that
The Russian Embassy in Manila released a statement a day after Russian Ambassador Igor
The embassy said it was only doing its work to develop bilateral cooperation with other nations, including military cooperation.
"And the courtesy call by the Russian Ambassador on the AFP Chief F. Santos has nothing to do with the known recent event in US-Philippine cooperation," Russian Embassy press secretary Natalia
"Now we are just implementing the agreements reached last year,"
In a Facebook post, the Russian Embassy said the meeting between
The Russian envoy also met with Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. to discuss the current status of bilateral ties between Manila and Moscow.
The Philippine government has sent a notification to the US on its decision to abrogate the VFA, which is the legal framework for
During the Senate hearing on the VFA a few weeks ago, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the termination of the military deal with the US may facilitate closer relations with non-traditional partners, such as Russia.
The Philippines' top diplomat described Russia as "a power like the US too far to meddle in our internal affairs
