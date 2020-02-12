Military agreement with other countries may be considered — Guevarra

MANILA, Philippines — With the termination of the military agreement with the United States, the Philippines may consider entering
In a message to reporters Wednesday, Guevarra said during the meeting of the Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces, “
Asked if China is being considered as a potential partner for a military agreement, Guevarra said: “More like Australia.”
The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with Australia
EXPLAINER: A better VFA? A look at the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement with
Commission on Visiting Forces had 'differing views' on VFA termination
Guevarra, a member of the PCVF, was tasked by
The Justice chief refused to divulge the recommendation of the PCVF after its risk assessment of the termination of the military pact with the US, but he said that members of the PCVF had “differing views.”
He said that the commission yielded to “the president’s sound judgment.”
“Whether we supported the president’s position or recommended another option is now
The Philippines sent the notice of termination of the agreement to the US on Tuesday, a move that US Defense Secretary
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. told senators at a hearing last week that without the VFA and the EDCA, the Mutual Defense Treaty "may
"
Guevarra said the "termination of the VFA will make the [Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement] practically useless and the [Mutual Defense Treaty] a hollow agreement."
He, however, is optimistic that the Philippines can weather the effects of the scrapped military pact with the US.
"We survived the historic termination of the RP-US military bases agreement; there's no reason
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will expire 180 days after the notice of termination is sent to the US.
That notice was sent on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, according to Philippine government officials.
Duterte had previously warned the United States that he will terminate the VFA if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".
The decision to terminate comes amid a resolution by the Senate recognizing the president's authority to terminate agreements and treaties but also asking him to hold off on the decision while lawmakers conduct a review of the VFA and other agreements with America.
Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.
Main photo: In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat and US Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley lead the ceremonial furling of the Balikatan flag during the closing ceremony of the Philippine-US military exercises. The STAR/Boy Santos
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said US Defense Secretary
According to Panelo, relying on another country for defenses against enemies of the would eventually "weaken" and "stagnate" the Philippines' defense capabilities.
"Our studied action is consistent and pursuant to our chartering an independent foreign policy, with our foreign relations anchored solely on national interest and the general welfare of our people," Panelo said in a statement.
Senators are free to bring the issue of VFA termination to the Supreme Court, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says, pointing out however that although the 1987 Constitution requires Senate concurrence on the ratification of treaties, "there is nothing in the constitution that requires the concurrence of the Senate when it comes to termination of treaties."
He adds that "whether the president should at least consult the Senate is manifestly a political question that the Supreme Court will certainly refuse to resolve."
The Philippines' termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement is a "move in the wrong direction," US Defense Secretary Mark Esper says in remarks published by the US Department of Defense.
"I do think it would be a move in the wrong direction as — as we both bilaterally with the Philippines and collectively with a number of other partners and allies in the region are trying to say to the Chinese, 'You must obey the international rules of order. You must obey, you know, abide by international norms.'," he says.
"I think it's a move in the wrong direction for — for, again, for the longstanding relationship we've had with the Philippines for their strategic location, the ties between our peoples, our countries."
He says that the move would affect efforts to "bolster our presence and compete with them (China) in this era of great power competition."
US Embassy in the Philippines Statement on the Visiting Forces Agreement
Manila, February 11, 2020 —The Department of Foreign Affairs informed us of the Philippines’ intent to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA).
This is a serious step with significant implications for the U.S.-Philippines alliance. We will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests.
Our two countries enjoy a warm relationship, deeply rooted in history. We remain committed to the friendship between our two peoples.
President Rodrigo Duterte instructed the executive secretary last night to tell Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to send the US the notice of termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo says in a press briefing on Tuesday.
Panelo: The President directed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to tell (DFA) Sec. Teddy boy Locsin to send the (VFA) notice of termination to US last night.
Panelo made a similar announcement last Friday and then said over the weekend to wait for Duterte to give the order on Monday.
