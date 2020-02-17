NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Around 18,457 volunteers have participated in the Manila Bay cleanups organized by the Metro Manila Development Authority.
The STAR/KJ Rosales
Groups call to put Manila Bay reclamation projects on hold until 2022
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 17, 2020 - 7:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Groups on Monday called on private firms and government agencies to heed President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncement that any reclamation project in Manila Bay would have to wait until after his presidency. 

Infrastructure think tank Infrawatch PH on Monday called on the Philippine Reclamation Authority and on local government units covering Manila Bay to heed Duterte's commitment to ban reclamation in the area until the end of his term.

This, while fisherfolk federation Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) called for President Duterte to outright declare an executive order stopping and banning all reclamation projects in the entire Manila Bay in a statement released that same day.

“As of today, we are expecting that all Manila Bay reclamation activities at any stage are deemed indefinitely suspended. This should include the Sangley International Airport Project which was recently given a Notice of Award by the Cavite Provincial Government," Terry Ridon, Infrawatch PH convenor said in a statement. 

With the resident’s directive, the signing of the Joint Venture Development Agreement with the private proponent should also be suspended.”

Duterte in a speech over the weekend said he is not inclined to allow Manila Bay reclamation projects because of their potential impact on the environment.

“There is one important thing that I’d like to make it clear now, not during my time. I will only allow maybe plans of whatever reclamation if it’s in connection with the government projects,” the president said.

'Cautious optimism' over Duterte statement

Pamalakaya said that Duterte's vigor against private reclamation was a "welcome development" but maintained that they were careful to approach this "with a cautious optimism, with a hope that it was not merely a lip service."

Pamalakaya said that "exempting government projects could be an excuse of private development firms who would engage in a joint venture agreement with local government unit (LGU) to pursue their destructive reclamation projects."

Ridon, a former head of the Presidential Commission on the Urban Poor, pointed out that the president had already made similar pronouncement in the past two months. 

Duterte previously said in January that he was not ready to allow any proposed reclamation projects over concerns that the environment might be affected. 

In an interview with ABS-CBN, he said, “If it’s an investment to infuse more money into the Philippine economy, it seems to be okay. But the hugeness of the area you are trying to reclaim to me is almost mind-boggling because (of) that entire 10,0000 hectares."

"But that big, it’s stupefying. Mukhang I am not ready for that. I am not ready even to say that I will grant it, not in my time, as long as there is no guarantee that the environment will be protected and the health of the people will also be safeguarded,” he added. 

For his part, Pamalakaya National Chairperson Fernando Hicap said, “It should be no exception, whether private or public proponent, reclamation should be prohibited throughout the Manila Bay because it contradicts the rehabilitation program that is being undertaken in compliance with the Supreme Court order to restore its fishery and marine resources."

According to their statement, the fishers group on Monday also filed a complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against Mayor Lani Mercado-Revilla and the local government of Bacoor City, Cavite for violating a number of environmental and fishing laws via the LGU-backed reclamation of fishponds that the group said were adjacent to the Manila Bay.

Among these were Administrative Order No. 16, which looked to expedite the rehabilitation of the bay, along with the 2008 Supreme Court mandamus to “clean-up, restore and rehabilitate" Manila Bay.

MANILA BAY RECLAMATION PAMALAKAYA PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte last flight as president to be from Sangley
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Duterte has vowed to use Sangley Airport in Cavite when he takes his last flight to his home city of Davao as Chief...
Headlines
fbfb
Infected Filipinos on Japanese cruise ship rise to 27
10 hours ago
The latest figure includes the 16 new cases confirmed Saturday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Same videos, different charges: A look at the 'sedition' cases over the 'Bikoy' series
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Here is a look at the two cases in connection with the "Ang Totoong Narcolist" video series filed in May 2019 and February...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators to pursue VFA case before SC
By Paolo Romero | 21 hours ago
Senators are pushing through with their bipartisan plan to question before the Supreme Court President Duterte’s decision...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate set to hear ABS-CBN's franchise renewal
6 hours ago
The Senate is set to hear the grant of legislative franchise of broadcast network ABS-CBN, Sen. Grace Poe said Monday.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Bill making 'good manners' part of school curriculum closer to becoming law
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Under Senate Bill 1224 or the Comprehensive Values Education Act, values education—including Good Manners and Right...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines surpasses 2019 target of 8.2-M foreign tourist arrivals
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Monday announced that the Philippines breached its 2019 international arrivals target of 8.2...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DepEd sees shorter summer break due to COVID-19, Taal eruption
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
Briones said that, under the law, there has to be a specific number of days where teachers engage in face-to-face discussions...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Hontiveros bares alleged bribery scheme at Bureau of Immigration
3 hours ago
"I asked why it's called pastillas. Before, there were no envelopes and that’s why they rolled it on a bond paper like...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Immigration to look into 'pastillas' scheme
3 hours ago
Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said Commissioner Jaime Morente was alarmed at Sen. Hontiveros' revelation during the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with