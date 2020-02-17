Senate set to hear ABS-CBN's franchise renewal

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate
Poe, chair of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said in a press conference that they can hear the proposal to extend the franchise of the network giant even if the House of Representatives has yet to transmit their version of the bill.
She recounted that the Congress conducted simultaneous hearings for the TRAIN law or the budget.
—
Sen Poe as chairman of the Comm on Public Services is set tohear the franchise renewal of ABS-CBN ahead of House of Reps. She said this done just like in GAA and tax measures where hearings are donesimultaneously w/ HOR. @News5AKSYON @onenewsph marieann los banos(@maeannelosbanos) February 17, 2020
Poe added that they are
Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon filed Senate Resolution 11 where he noted that there are only 12 session days left before the next adjournment of Congress on March 14 and the Congress needs time to review the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise.
In a separate statement, he said: "On March 30, 2020,
Poe, however, explained that Drilon’s resolution is just the counterpart of the bill pending at the House. She also stressed that the proposal to extend the legislative franchise of ABS-CBN should emanate from the House of Representatives.
A little more than a month before ABS-CBN’s franchise expires, the House has yet to set a hearing on the 12 bills seeking the broadcast company’s franchise renewal.
Probe into supposed violations of ABS-CBN
Poe last week filed a resolution calling for an inquiry into supposed violations of ABS-CBN. She cited Solicitor General Jose Calida’s
Poe said that
“We can scrutinize the qualification of those who are applying for a franchise,” she said in Filipino, adding that there are many who wish to
Calida, in his plea, said ABS-CBN operates its KBO Channel without
He also said that the company issued Philippine Deposit Receipts—tools that allows foreign investors a passive economic interest in a Philippine company—that violates foreign ownership restriction on mass media.
The solicitor general also said Convergence, ABS-CBN’s subsidiary,
She also assured that the Senate may conduct hearings even if a case calling for the revocation of the ABS-CBN’s franchise is pending before the high court.
Sen. Panfilo Lacson raised that
But Poe stressed that there are jurisprudence saying that “the legislative branch
- Latest
- Trending