NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A father watches as a health worker (L) administers polio vaccine on his child during a vaccination drive at an informal settlers area in Manila on Oct. 14, 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
One-year-old boy confirmed as 17th polio case in Philippines
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 15, 2020 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 5:56 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday said that a one-year-old boy from Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija is the 17th confirmed case of polio in the Philippines.

The outbreak of the disease, which can cause paralysis and prove fatal in rare cases, was declared in the Philippines in September 2019.

There is no known cure for polio and it can only be prevented with several doses of oral and injectable vaccines.

Polio re-emerged in the Philippines after the country was battered by successive measles and dengue outbreaks resulting from lower vaccination rates.

“The #polio outbreak in the Philippines is not over,” World Health Organization Philippines posted on social media after the announcement of the 17th case. 

“We continue to remind parents and caregivers to bring their children to health centers for their polio drops and shot as part of the routine immunization programme,” the organization added.

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH DOH POLIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines considers Singapore travel ban over COVID-19
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Friday said that authorities are weighing if the 2019 coronavirus or COVID-19 warrants...
Headlines
fbfb
Trillanes, 10 others ordered arrested for sedition
By Robertzon Ramirez | 18 hours ago
A Quezon City metropolitan trial court issued yesterday warrants for the arrest of former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and...
Headlines
fbfb
Taiwan travel ban lifted
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 (IATF-covid19) recommended the lifting...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecutors want Nova Parojinog transferred to BJMP facility from Crame
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“She should not be given special privileges or treatment distinct from all other detainees,” state prosecutors...
Headlines
fbfb
3 leaders of Quiboloy church in US indicted on human trafficking, immigration charges
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The three defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment of February 20 in the US District Court in Santa An...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
P6.8-million shabu seized in former Marawi battle area
By Roel Pareño | 2 hours ago
Operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and military troops seized a kilo of shabu worth P6.8 million and arrested...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Missing man found on his birthday, buried under mud on Taal Volcano Island
By Arnell Ozaeta | 2 hours ago
A man who went missing since the Taal Volcano's eruption in January was finally found dead on his birthday underneath mud...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Hundreds show love for ABS-CBN in Valentine's Day protest for franchise renewal
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Close to 500 people clad in red tops and armed with red placards on Friday trooped in front of the ABS-CBN Esguerra gate to...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines resume Taiwan flights after travel ban lifted
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Taiwan is consistently one of the Philippines’ top sources of international tourist arrivals, bringing close to 230,000...
Headlines
fbfb
9 hours ago
DOT insists public events safe amid COVID-19 outbreak
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
Last week, the Department of Health issued an advisory asking the public to avoid public events in order to prevent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with