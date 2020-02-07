NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Bureau of Immigration welcomed the investigation, saying it is one with the Justice department in cleansing its ranks.
Bureau of Immigration Facebook page
NBI probes Immigration personnel for human trafficking, escort services schemes
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to probe Bureau of Immigration employees supposedly working in human trafficking schemes.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra directed NBI to conduct a case build up on the “alleged involvement of BI officials and personnel in human trafficking activities and escort services.”

The investigation will cover “facilitating the departure of Filipino tourists intending to work abroad especially in Kuwait and entry of foreign nationals to the Philippines, at the Clark International Airport, Puerto Princesa Airport and Kalibo International Airport.”

The memo is dated January 22 but was made public only Friday.

Guevarra, in a separate message to reporters, said that when he issued the memo, “there were reports of new OFWs headed for Kuwait (banned) and other restricted places in the Middle East but would transit first in Malaysia or Indonesia.”

The Philippines implemented a total employment ban to Kuwait earlier in January following the death of domestic helper Jeanelyn Villavende. The country partially lifted the ban on Thursday, February 6.

The Justice chief said that the undocumented foreign nationals may have been allowed entry into the country through the scheme allegedly made in connivance with Immigration employees.

The Immigration bureau and the NBI are under the DOJ.

The bureau, meanwhile, said it is open, and it welcomes the investigation.

“We are at one with the DOJ in our goal of cleaning up our ranks,” Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a statement sent to reporters.

Sandoval said the BI has dismissed and suspended more than 60 personnel due to various offenses since mid 2019.

She warned that violators will face administrative and criminal cases.

“We will not hesitate to impose harsh penalties to others who are found to be committing such acts... This will serve as a warning to all who still attempt to conduct corrupt practices in the Bureau,” Sandoval added.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipinos repatriated from Hubei to be quarantined in New Clark City
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
After a two-week period under quarantine, the repatriated Filipinos will be discharged.
Headlines
fbfb
Global panic deepens over China virus as whistleblower doctor dies
By Helen Roxburgh | 9 hours ago
Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang died at 2:58 am, Wuhan Central Hospital said in a post on its verified account on Chinese social...
Headlines
fbfb
Tarlac government not consulted on using New Clark City as quarantine zone
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health did not consult the local government of Capas in Tarlac province over its decision to use the Athlete's...
Headlines
fbfb
Death of OFW in Dubai not due to nCoV
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Dubai Media Office said the cause of the death was pneumonia.
Headlines
fbfb
6 passengers in Chinese couple’s flights show nCoV symptoms
By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Six passengers who traveled with the Chinese couple who were found to be carriers of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
Court to rule on cyber libel case vs Rappler, Ressa on April 3
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 minutes ago
Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 Presiding Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa set the promulgation on the morning of April...
Headlines
fbfb
33 minutes ago
'Don't go to airport in groups,' MIAA asks passengers amid nCoV threat
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 33 minutes ago
The airport chief said he would limit the issuance of visitor passes for the purpose of sending-off or meeting passenger...
Headlines
fbfb
50 minutes ago
NBI probes Immigration personnel for human trafficking, escort services schemes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 50 minutes ago
Guevarra said that when he issued the memo, “there were reports of new OFWs headed for Kuwait (banned) and other restricted...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Kris Bernal engaged to business and life partner Perry Choi
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Kris Bernal and her longtime boyfriend-slash-business partner Perry Choi have finally sealed the deal!
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Korea temporarily suspends visa-free entry to Jeju amid nCoV threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
Korean Embassy in Manila informed the bureau of the new travel ban policy on Monday that it was temporarily suspending the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with