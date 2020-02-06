NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Chinese nationals leave a Chinese airline office after securing their return flight at the internatinal airport in Manila on February 3, 2020. The Philippines on February 2 reported the first death from the new coronavirus outside mainland China, as China said February 3 it urgently needed medical equipment and surgical masks as the death toll jumped above 360, making it more deadly than the SARS crisis nearly two decades ago.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
177 Chinese nationals stranded in Philippines return to their country
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 2:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — 177 Chinese nationals who wanted to return to their home country left the Philippines Wednesday night, the Bureau of Immigration said.

In a message to reporters, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the first batch of Chinese nationals left the country through a chartered flight paid by the Chinese embassy.

“The Chinese embassy paid for it, chartered flight, so they coordinated the chartered flight. They pledged to do it even before to help their citizens,” she said.

Sandoval explained that the foreigners arrived in the country before the travel ban but could not book their flights back to their home country due to suspension of outbound flights.

President Rodrigo Duterte on February 2 imposed a travel ban to the People’s Republic of China and its Special Administrative Regions (SARs), Macau and Hong Kong. It covers passengers who traveled to China and its SARs within 14 days.

Sandoval said the bureau cannot determine the number of Chinese nationals who remain stranded in the country due to the travel ban as the information would be coming from the Chinese embassy.

“So we are still waiting if there will be a next batch,” she added.

 Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente earlier sought for public understanding on the travel ban as he stressed that it is a temporary measure.

“The directive of the President follows the recommendation of the Department of Health, which is in line with advisories from the World Health Organization,” he added.

The Health department recorded 133 patients under investigation for suspected nCoV case on Wednesday.

The Philippines reported three confirmed cases on nCoV in the country, with one fatality.

Authorities are contact tracing those who may have come in contact with the three confirmed cases of nCoV— with a report from The STAR/Evelyn Macairan

2019 NCOV BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION NOVEL CORONAVIRUS TRAVEL BAN
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: February 6, 2020 - 1:02pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

February 6, 2020 - 1:02pm

Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended on supermarkets to snap up toilet rolls as the government warned that online rumours of shortages were hampering the city's fight against a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Videos obtained by AFP showed long queues of frantic shoppers packing trolleys with multiple packets of toilet rolls, with some arguments breaking out. — AFP

February 6, 2020 - 9:12am
China is now doing what it does best when it wants to control narratives. Authorities are now clamping down on news coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, The New York Times reported.

The move may end the Chinese public's expressions of frustration over their government's handling of the crisis.

February 6, 2020 - 9:12am

The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions — bringing the national toll to 563. (AFP)

February 6, 2020 - 7:50am

The third case of the novel coronavirus—a 60-year-old woman who was discharged and who went back to China—had tested negative for 2019-nCoV and was well when she was discharged from the hospital, the Department of Health says.

Speaking on ANC's "Early Edition", DOH spokesperson Eric Domingo says the woman had stayed in the hospital until January 31.

Her case was discovered when the government-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine set up testing in the Philippines and tested pending patients as well as other samples.

"All of the tests were negative except the January 23rd sample from this patient."

The previous test had been on a sample taken on January 24.

February 5, 2020 - 7:58pm

Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin outside the Chinese capital Beijing due to the latest coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant says.

"China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed," Airbus says in a statement.

The Tianjin facility, the first of its kind for Airbus outside Europe, is a completion centre for single aisle A320 aircraft and can also handle the larger A330. — AFP

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: Woman who has since returned to China is third nCoV case in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The DOH confirms that a sample from a 60-year-old female tested postive of the 2019-nCoV. This is the third case of nCoV...
Headlines
fbfb
House panel approves divorce bill
By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
A committee in the House of Representatives approved in principle yesterday the Marriage Dissolution Bill, a measure equivalent...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines has 3rd nCoV case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
A 60-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan City is the Philippines’ third confirmed 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate: Faeldon must face raps on GCTA
By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The Senate has approved a committee report recommending the filing of graft and bribery charges against former Bureau of Corrections...
Headlines
fbfb
Filipino seafarer among 10 confirmed nCoV in Japanese cruise ship — report
23 hours ago
A Filipino seafarer is one of the 10 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard a Japanese cruise ship.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
59 minutes ago
Ex-MRT official Vitangcol, relative convicted for graft over maintenance deal
By Ratziel San Juan | 59 minutes ago
All of the accused were established to have conspired together despite knowing Vitangcol’s personal, financial stake...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Lorenzana: Philippines doesn't need the VFA indefinitely
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Lorenzana said that while the VFA was “born out of a mutual need” between the Philippines and the US, the main...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Locsin: Mutual Defense Treaty like a 'deflated balloon' without VFA, EDCA
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
The Philippines' top diplomat compared the country's Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States to a "deflated balloon"...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
El Nido’s Pangulasian Island bags Conde Nast Middle East’s Gold List Award for 2020
3 hours ago
An El Nido private island recently won international travel and lifestyle magazine Conde Nast Traveler Middle East’s...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Return to 'no man's land': Residents of 'Pulo' come home weeks after eruption
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 4 hours ago
Taal Volcano in Batangas unleashed columns of ash after 43 years of deep slumber on the afternoon of January 12.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with