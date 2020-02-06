177 Chinese nationals stranded in Philippines return to their country

The move may end the Chinese public's expressions of frustration over their government's handling of the crisis.
MANILA, Philippines — 177 Chinese nationals who wanted to return to their home country left the Philippines Wednesday night, the Bureau of Immigration said.
In a message to reporters, Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said the first batch of Chinese nationals left the country through a chartered flight paid by the Chinese embassy.
“The Chinese embassy paid for it, chartered flight, so they coordinated the chartered flight. They pledged to do it even before to help their citizens,” she said.
Sandoval explained that the foreigners arrived in the country before the travel ban but could not book their flights back to their home country
President Rodrigo Duterte on February 2 imposed a travel ban to the People’s Republic of China and its
Sandoval said the bureau cannot determine the number of Chinese nationals who remain stranded in the country
“So we are still waiting if there will be a next batch,” she added.
Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente earlier sought for public understanding on the travel ban as he stressed that it is a temporary measure.
“The directive of the President follows the recommendation of the Department of Health, which is in line with advisories from the World Health Organization,” he added.
The Health department recorded 133 patients under investigation for suspected
The Philippines reported three confirmed cases on
Authorities are contact tracing those who may have come in contact with the three confirmed cases of
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
Panic buyers in Hong Kong have descended on supermarkets to snap up toilet rolls as the government warned that online rumours of shortages were hampering the city's fight against a deadly coronavirus outbreak.
Videos obtained by AFP showed long queues of frantic shoppers packing trolleys with multiple packets of toilet rolls, with some arguments breaking out. — AFP
The number of confirmed infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has reached 28,018 nationwide with 3,694 new cases reported, the National Health Commission said Thursday.
In its daily update, the commission said there had been 73 new deaths from the virus -- most of them in hardest-hit Hubei province, with three in other regions — bringing the national toll to 563. (AFP)
The third case of the novel coronavirus—a 60-year-old woman who was discharged and who went back to China—had tested negative for 2019-nCoV and was well when she was discharged from the hospital, the Department of Health says.
Speaking on ANC's "Early Edition", DOH spokesperson Eric Domingo says the woman had stayed in the hospital until January 31.
Her case was discovered when the government-run Research Institute for Tropical Medicine set up testing in the Philippines and tested pending patients as well as other samples.
"All of the tests were negative except the January 23rd sample from this patient."
The previous test had been on a sample taken on January 24.
Airbus has closed its aircraft production facility in Tianjin outside the Chinese capital Beijing due to the latest coronavirus outbreak, the aviation giant says.
"China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed," Airbus says in a statement.
The Tianjin facility, the first of its kind for Airbus outside Europe, is a completion centre for single aisle A320 aircraft and can also handle the larger A330. — AFP
