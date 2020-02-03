NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
Fort Santiago in Intramuros is popular with foreign visitors.
File
Augmented reality app lets you relive Intramuros history via mobile phone
(Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 8:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tourists and culture enthusiasts can now relive the Intramuros history with just a tap on their mobile phones, thanks to a new locally-made augmented reality application.

The Department of Tourism and iAcademy recently collaborated to make available this innovative tourism application called “Experience Philippines.” iAcademy is a school in Makati that offers specialized courses on computing, business and design.  

Experience Philippines is an augmented reality application that houses a treasure chest of visuals and information about the famed walled city of Manila.

The application is free and can be downloaded on Google Play or the App Store.

DOT said the augmented reality feature only works on its logo and certain sites in Intramuros for now. These include the Gallery of Presidents, Fort Santiago Gate, Ayuntamiento, Manila Cathedral, San Agustin Church, and the Churches of our Lady of Lourdes, of San Ignacio, of San Francisco, and of Recollects.

The feature can be activated by tapping on the “ARTech” button and pointing at the tourist site.

Intramuros Administrator Guillder Asido said he believes the application would help augment tourist numbers in the walled city.

“Culture buffs will enjoy Intramuros more with this app as they will be able to see how Fort Santiago and other historical sites looked like before,” Asido said.

For her part, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said she is looking forward to AR development in other tourist sites such as the Banaue Rice Terraces, Corregidor, Mt. Samat, Puerto Princesa, Pampanga and Mt. Pinatubo.

“We hope to be able to expand this cutting-edge technology to other tourist sites around the country with the help of iACADEMY,” she said.

iAcademy, on the other hand, said technology can be used to promote sustainable tourism.

“We saw the opportunity to give back and share our expertise on tech and design to provide cutting edge materials that can help boost our tourism efforts,” Raquel Wong, iACADEMY chief operating officer said.

“Production of short films and augmented reality content to showcase the Philippines not only makes it more accessible and experiential but it’s also sustainable because it doesn’t require mass print production,” she added. — Rosette Adel

