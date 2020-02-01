NOVEL CORONAVIRUS IN THE PHILIPPINES
TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A section of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway in Pandacan, Manila has collapsed reportedly due to the heat of a factory warehouse blaze that lasted for a little over three hours on Feb. 1, 2020.
Manila Public Information Office
Portion of Skyway Stage 3 collapses amid Manila warehouse fire
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 4:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — A section of the Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3 elevated expressway in Pandacan, Manila has collapsed reportedly due to the heat of a factory warehouse blaze that lasted for a little over three hours on Saturday.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started before 10:38 a.m. on February 1, with the “Task Force Bravo” (fifth-highest) alarm level being called several minutes past 11 a.m.

The flames at the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation plastics plant along Tomas Claudio Street were finally contained at around 1:50 p.m., according to the Manila Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Office.

However, part of the skyway gave in before then apparently due to the heat of the Manila Plastics Plant fire.

"It's a portion of Skyway Stage 3 parapet that was damaged. Stage 3 is still under construction and therefore, not operational. We are still assessing the extent of damage," Skyway Corporate Communications head Marlene Ochoa said in a statement.

The Skyway Stage 3 road project is an 18.3 kilometer-long elevated expressway extending from Buendia in Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway or NLEX at Balintawak in Quezon City.

The infrastructure project aims to connect the NLEX and SLEX, while decongesting traffic in Metro Manila especially along C4 (primarily EDSA), C5 (CP Garcia) and Central Metro Manila, according to the official Public-Private Partnership Center website.

It would also complete the Metro Manila Skyway System from Alabang to Balintawak, in accordance with the government-approved agreement between Citra Lamtoro Gung Persada and the Philippine National Construction Company.

Project benefits include reducing travel time from Buendia to Balintawak to just 15 to 20 minutes from two hours and reducing road traffic by as much as 55,000 vehicles daily.

BUREAU OF FIRE PROTECTION FIRE MANILA MANILA CITY METRO MANILA SKYWAY STAGE 3 PANDACAN SAN MIGUEL YAMAMURA PACKAGING CORPORATION SKYWAY STAGE 3 SKYWAY STAGE 3 PROJECT SMYPC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: 31 patients under investigation for possible nCoV infection
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The figure is lower than an initial report of 56 but higher than the 29 reported on Thursday. 
Headlines
fbfb
China Coast Guard entering foreign waters via artificial islands
By Jaime Laude | 16 hours ago
China is now capitalizing on its artificial island military bases in the West Philippine Sea to advance its massive maritime...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines contacting seatmates of novel coronavirus patient
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
Air carriers Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines on Friday said they are trying to reach the passengers who were seated near...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: Novel coronavirus in the Philippines
By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
The Philippines is now among the Southeast Asian countries with novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV after the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
US, Philippines reaffirm alliance, but no mention of VFA
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States have reaffirmed their strong security, cultural and economic ties, days after President...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
Tremor at Taal indicates magma movement
By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 28 minutes ago
State volcanologists monitoring the Taal Volcano unrest recorded a short-duration harmonic tremor in the past 24 hours, which...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
WATCH: Taal survivors look back on 1965 and 2020 eruptions
By Rosette Adel | 3 hours ago
It has been more than 50 years since the fatal September 1965 Taal Volcano eruptions but it is still fresh in the minds of...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
PMA closed to tourists amid novel coronavirus fears
By Artemio Dumlao | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Military Academy said it will close its gates for tourists in three weeks amid the threats of 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
4 Chinese tourists under monitoring in Romblon for novel coronavirus
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
The four tourists, however, were not officially classified by health authorities as patients under investigation (PUIs).
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Baguio records coldest day since 'amihan' as northeast monsoon fans Luzon
By Ratziel San Juan | 6 hours ago
Since November last year up to January 2020, minimum temperatures in Baguio generally floated above a moderate 20 degrees...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with