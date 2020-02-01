San Miguel warehouse catches fire in Manila; 'Task Force Bravo' raised

MANILA, Philippines — A warehouse in a plastic factory under the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation caught ablaze in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started before 10:38 a.m. on February 1, with the “Task Force Bravo” (fifth-highest) alarm level being called several minutes past 11 a.m.

WATCH: Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire that reached Task Force Bravo at the San Miguel Warehouse in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday. (Video by KJ Rosales/The Philippine STAR) pic.twitter.com/P8JnulEYon — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 1, 2020

The present alarm means that as many as 18 responding fire trucks have been deployed to contain the fire.

WATCH: Thick black smoke billows from a warehouse along Tomas Claudio Street, Pandacan, Manila. The fire already reached Task Force Bravo. (Video courtesy of Tyron Gratil) pic.twitter.com/gp6M4noMnf — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 1, 2020

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the ongoing flames as of writing.

WATCH: A fifth alarm fire hits Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning. (Video courtesy of Jeanne Mendoza) pic.twitter.com/Wcs7MC0NFe — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 1, 2020

The SMYPC’s Manila Plastics Plant along Tomas Claudio Street has been active since the 1970s, according to the company’s website.