A warehouse in a plastics factory under the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation caught ablaze in Pandacan, Manila on Feb. 1, 2020 morning.
Manila Public Information Office
San Miguel warehouse catches fire in Manila; 'Task Force Bravo' raised
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 1, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — A warehouse in a plastic factory under the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation caught ablaze in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started before 10:38 a.m. on February 1, with the “Task Force Bravo” (fifth-highest) alarm level being called several minutes past 11 a.m.

The present alarm means that as many as 18 responding fire trucks have been deployed to contain the fire.

Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the ongoing flames as of writing.

The SMYPC’s Manila Plastics Plant along Tomas Claudio Street has been active since the 1970s, according to the company’s website.

