San Miguel warehouse catches fire in Manila; 'Task Force Bravo' raised

MANILA, Philippines — A warehouse in a plastic factory under the San Miguel Yamamura Packaging Corporation caught ablaze in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning.
The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire started before 10:38 a.m. on February 1, with the “Task Force Bravo” (fifth-highest) alarm level being called several minutes past 11 a.m.
WATCH: Firefighters continue to extinguish the fire that reached Task Force Bravo at the San Miguel Warehouse in Pandacan, Manila on Saturday. (Video by KJ Rosales/The Philippine STAR) pic.twitter.com/P8JnulEYon— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 1, 2020
The present alarm means that as many as 18 responding fire trucks have been deployed to contain the fire.
WATCH: Thick black smoke billows from a warehouse along Tomas Claudio Street, Pandacan, Manila. The fire already reached Task Force Bravo. (Video courtesy of Tyron Gratil) pic.twitter.com/gp6M4noMnf— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 1, 2020
Firefighters are still trying to extinguish the ongoing flames as of writing.
WATCH: A fifth alarm fire hits Pandacan, Manila on Saturday morning. (Video courtesy of Jeanne Mendoza) pic.twitter.com/Wcs7MC0NFe— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) February 1, 2020
The SMYPC’s Manila Plastics Plant along Tomas Claudio Street has been active since the 1970s, according to the company’s website.
TINGNAN: Bahagi ng ginagawang Skyway, bumagsak dahil sa sunog sa isang planta ng plastik sa Pandacan, Maynila | via @ManilaDRRMO#AlertoManileno pic.twitter.com/qq8ZH7ZanC— Manila Public Information Office (@ManilaPIO) February 1, 2020
- Latest
- Trending