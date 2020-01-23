DOT: Use of Tourism chief Puyat's name in solicitation drives unauthorized

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat recently learned that her name was being used by people to solicit money and donations supposedly for those affected by the Taal Volcano unrest.

The Department of Tourism said that while it has been supporting relief efforts for Taal-hit residents, it is not officially asking for any donations or solicitations.

“The DOT has no such program and its officials have been providing assistance to those affected in their individual and private capabilities,” read the department’s advisory posted Thursday.

The Tourism Department said it “commends the generous spirit and gesture of our tourism stakeholders who want to help” but redirected assistance efforts to the Department of Social Welfare and Development as well as private charities.

“We advise the public, particularly the tourism industry’s various stakeholders that solicitation, for and on behalf of the DOT from its stakeholders, is not authorized nor tolerated by the Secretary, and should be immediately reported to her Office,” the advisory read.

Taal Volcano-related solicitations and other suspicious activity concerning the department can be reported through the following numbers: (02) 459-5200 to 459-5230 local 602/603 and email address: sbrp@tourism.gov.ph.



Last week, Sen. Manny Pacquiao also said he was being name-dropped by impostor social media accounts soliciting donations.