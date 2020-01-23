SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The office of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat recently learned that her name was being used by people to solicit money and donations supposedly for those affected by the Taal Volcano unrest.
The STAR/File
DOT: Use of Tourism chief Puyat's name in solicitation drives unauthorized
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 1:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The office of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat recently learned that her name was being used by people to solicit money and donations supposedly for those affected by the Taal Volcano unrest.

The Department of Tourism said that while it has been supporting relief efforts for Taal-hit residents, it is not officially asking for any donations or solicitations.

“The DOT has no such program and its officials have been providing assistance to those affected in their individual and private capabilities,” read the department’s advisory posted Thursday.

The Tourism Department said it “commends the generous spirit and gesture of our tourism stakeholders who want to help” but redirected assistance efforts to the Department of Social Welfare and Development as well as private charities.

“We advise the public, particularly the tourism industry’s various stakeholders that solicitation, for and on behalf of the DOT from its stakeholders, is not authorized nor tolerated by the Secretary, and should be immediately reported to her Office,” the advisory read.

Taal Volcano-related solicitations and other suspicious activity concerning the department can be reported through the following numbers: (02) 459-5200 to 459-5230 local 602/603 and email address: sbrp@tourism.gov.ph.

Last week, Sen. Manny Pacquiao also said he was being name-dropped by impostor social media accounts soliciting donations.

BERNADETTE ROMULO–PUYAT BERNADETTE “BERNA” ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM TAAL VOLCANO TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Residents given 48 hours to leave Taal danger zone
By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Residents still within the 14-kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano were ordered by the police yesterday to leave within...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators urge Duterte to attend meet in US
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte’s attendance at the special summit in the United States with other leaders of the Association of Southeast...
Headlines
fbfb
US cancels Bato’s visa
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa confirmed yesterday that the United States government has cancelled his visa, and...
Headlines
fbfb
Bato dela Rosa says US canceled his visa
21 hours ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Wednesday confirmed that the United States has canceled his visa following a US Senate resolution...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
28 minutes ago
Airports, seaports on tight watch amid coronavirus scare — DOTr
By Franco Luna | 28 minutes ago
“As we implement preventive measures and stringent monitoring of passengers in our transportation hubs nationwide, we...
Headlines
fbfb
43 minutes ago
DOT: Use of Tourism chief Puyat's name in solicitation drives unauthorized
By Ratziel San Juan | 43 minutes ago
"[S]olicitation, for and on behalf of the DOT from its stakeholders, is not authorized nor tolerated by the Secretary, and...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Korean visa processing to be shortened by end of February
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The South Korean embassy in Manila announced the processing of visa applications will be faster following the hiring of additional...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
‘Weak to moderate’ emissions observed in Taal
3 hours ago
The sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 141 tons per day, slightly lower than the 153 tons previously ...
Headlines
fbfb
14 hours ago
Manila chills at 19.9ºC
By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The temperature in Metro Manila dipped to 19.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, the coldest since the onset of the northeast monsoon...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with