An aerial view of mud-covered slope with Taal volcano's crater (back) as seen from a Philippine air force helicopter during an aerial survey on January 21, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
‘Weak to moderate’ emissions observed in Taal
(Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 10:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Taal Volcano in Batangas belched “weak to moderate” steam-laden plumes for the past 24 hours, state volcanologists said Thursday.

According to the latest bulletin of Phivolcs, Taal generated plumes 50 to 500 meters high.

The sulfur dioxide emission, meanwhile, was measured at an average of 141 tons per day, slightly lower than the 153 tons previously recorded.

There has been a seeming weakening in Taal’s volcanic activities since it burst to life more than a week ago. But danger of a major blast remains a possibility as Alert Level 4 is still up over the volcano.

From the afternoon of January 12, the Philippine Seismic Network plotted 731 volcanic earthquakes. Only six tremors were recorded for the past 24 hours.

The Taal Volcano Network, meanwhile, plotted 467 volcanic earthquakes, including 8 low-frequency events. This network records small earthquakes undetectable by PSN.

Seismic activities signify there is a continuous magmatic intrusion underground.

“Phivolcs strongly reiterates total evacuation of Taal Volcano Island and high-risk areas as identified in the hazard maps within the 14-km radius from Taal Main Crater and along the Pansipit River Valley where fissuring has been observed,” the agency said.

Nearly 40,000 families or over 147,873 persons are seeking temporary shelters in 500 evacuations centers. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

