SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Residents affected by the eruption of Taal volcano gather at an evacuation centre in Tagaytay City, Philippines' Cavite province on Jan. 17, 2020. The threat of the Philippines' Taal volcano unleashing a potentially catastrophic eruption remains high, authorities warned on January 16, saying it was showing dangerous signs despite a "lull" in spewing ash.
Ted Aljibe/AFP
Batangas evacuees who fled Taal eruption reach 1 million mark
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 6:26pm

Batangas — Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas announced that the number of evacuees from the province displaced by Taal Volcano's eruption reached the one million mark on Tuesday. 

Around 800,000 residents are staying with their relatives while about 200,000 people are seeking refuge in evacuation centers in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Quezon, the governor said during a press briefing of the Batangas Provincial Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Council.

Asked how local disaster response officials came up with the number, Mandanas said, "simple lang, we got the total population of the lockdown municipalities and subtract all the evacuees staying in the evacuation area."

As of Tuesday, January 21, the Batangas towns of Talisay, Laurel, Agoncillo, San Nicolas, Taal, Lemery, Sta. Teresita, Cuenca, Balete and Mataas na Kahoy are under total lockdown while two cities are on partial lockdown. 

Mandanas said the provincial government is allocating a daily budget of P150 per evacuee or a total of P150 million per day to cover all those affected by the eruption. The funding covers food and sanitary kits. 

The governor also showed optimism as the province received overflowing help which continues to pour in. 

"Kakayanin natin ito dahil meron naman tayong sapat na calamity fund bukod pa sa assistance from the national government, from companies and private individuals, foreign group and other neighboring local government units," Mandanas said

He said around P200 million would be coming from their calamity fund.

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 21, 2020 - 5:59pm

Get updates as Phivolcs issues warnings over Taal Volcano's unrest. (Main photo by AFP/Bullit Marquez)

January 21, 2020 - 5:59pm

Batangas Gov. Hermilando Mandanas announces that the number of evacuees displaced by Taal Volcano's eruption has reached one million as of today. 

He says some 800,000 people are staying with relatives while around 200,000 people are in evacuation centers in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna and Quezon. — with a report from The STAR/Arnell Ozaeta

January 21, 2020 - 12:32pm

The office of Chief Minister Hadji Ahod Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao dispatched from Cotabato City in Central Mindanao Tuesday more than 50 tons of relief supplies for evacuees from the surroundings of the alarmingly restive Taal Volcano.

The trucks carrying the provisions departed for the north amid Tuesday’s commemoration of the first anniversary of the conduct of the plebiscite for the ratification of BARMM’s charter, the Republic Act 11054. — The STAR/John Unson

January 21, 2020 - 9:17am

Alert Level 4 is still in effect over Taal Volcano, which means that hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

Phivolcs said the volcano's activity in the past 24 hours is characterized by weak steam emission that generated ash plumes 500 to 600 meters tall and dispersed ash southwest of the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide emission measured at an average of 344 tonnes/day. This decrease is a consequence of weakened steam-plume activity in the main crater, Phivolcs said.

January 20, 2020 - 9:54pm

The Department of Health issues reminders to prevent the spread of germs and viruses that are transmitted through coughing and sneezing inside cramped evacuation centers.

It released the reminder after announcing that it has so far recorded 1,729 cases of acute respiratory infection due to ashfall from Taal Volcano's eruption.

January 20, 2020 - 9:34pm

Employees of The Philippine STAR loaded trucks with relief packs filled with goods from donors of its "Operation Damayan." The relief goods would be sent to families displaced by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phivolcs: Taal recharging for ‘powerful eruption’
By Helen Flores | 19 hours ago
Taal Volcano is swelling, a portion has sunk and the entire volcano island has tilted slightly, indicating a “resupply”...
Headlines
fbfb
Taal updates are backed by science, Phivolcs says amid Talisay vice mayor's doubts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Ma. Antonia Bornas, Phivolcs’ volcano monitoring and eruption division chief, said they sympathize with the distressed...
Headlines
fbfb
‘S*** really happens,’ says Bato after Boss Ironman accident
By Raymund Catindig | 1 day ago
Remember Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa’s infamous “s*** really happens” comment that had him...
Headlines
fbfb
Rappler asks SC: Can the president ban press from covering public events?
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Online news site Rappler has asked the Supreme Court to determine whether the president can ban a member of the press from...
Headlines
fbfb
Phivolcs: Lower volcanic activity in Taal but dangerous blast still possible
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
State volcanologists observed weak steam emissions, lower sulfur dioxide levels and less energetic volcanic activity in Taal...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
Batangas evacuees who fled Taal eruption reach 1 million mark
By Arnell Ozaeta | 48 minutes ago
Some 800,000 residents are staying with their relatives while about 200,000 people are in evacuation centers.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CHR hopes for reform, greater cooperation with Gamboa as new PNP chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Gamboa was sworn in by President Rodrigo Duterte as the Philippine National Police’s 23rd chief Monday. He will serve...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Immigration officers to wear N95 masks amid suspected new coronavirus case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
"As preventive measure, they are advised to wear masks,” Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval said.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Support, not donations': Group urges DOH to lift Taal fish advisory, provide help
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Early findings that fish products from the Taal Lake were not safe to eat added further suffering mostly to small fishers...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
De Lima asks SC to appoint new judge in her drug case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Detained Sen. Leila de Lima asked SC to appoint a new presiding judge to hear one of her three drug cases.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with