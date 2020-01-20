SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
A general view shows a church covered in ash by the eruption of the Taal volcano, near Agoncillo in Batangas on January 20, 2020.
AFP/Ed Jones
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 21, 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2020 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines— More than a week since Taal Volcano erupted, classes in some areas remain suspended.

The Department of Education over a radio interview with dzBB said some classes in some schools that are being used as evacuation centers have been cancelled.

Annalyn Sevilla, DepEd undersecretary for Finance-Budget and Performance Monitoring, also said some teachers have also been affected by the eruption.

In view of this, Sevilla said affected students would be given alternative delivery mode and some classes would be continued in evacuation centers.

Keep refreshing this page for an updated list of class suspensions for January 21, Tuesday (Can’t view the list? Click here)

