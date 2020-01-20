Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 21, 2020

MANILA, Philippines— More than a week since Taal Volcano erupted, classes in some areas remain suspended.

The Department of Education over a radio interview with dzBB said some classes in some schools that are being used as evacuation centers have been cancelled.

Annalyn Sevilla, DepEd undersecretary for Finance-Budget and Performance Monitoring, also said some teachers have also been affected by the eruption.

In view of this, Sevilla said affected students would be given alternative delivery mode and some classes would be continued in evacuation centers.

