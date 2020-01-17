SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
Residents affected by the eruption of Taal volcano gather at an evacuation centre in Tagaytay City, Philippines' Cavite province on January 17, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
LGUs to give millions worth of aid to Taal-hit areas
(Philstar.com) - January 17, 2020 - 5:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — A number of local government units have pledged to provide millions worth of cash to the areas affected by the Taal Volcano eruption.

Among the local government units that committed to provide cash assistance in millions are the local governments of Manila, Muntinlupa, Bulacan and Zamboanga.

The nation’s capital, Manila, donated P2.5 million to the following municipalities:

  • Talisay, Batangas

  • Taal, Batangas

  • Agoncillo, Batangas

  • Lemery, Batangas

  • Laurel, Batangas

According to the Manila Public Information Office, each of these municipalities would receive P500,000 each.

"The City Council of Manila saw the urgency to extend financial assistance to the municipalities, particularly the top five most affected determined upon the recommendation of the National or Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council," the local government of Manila said.

Muntinlupa City government likewise provided financial assistance amounting to P3 million to the municipalities of Talisay, Laurel and Agoncillo, as well as Batangas City, greatly hit by the Taal eruption.

The provincial government of Bulacan, on the other hand, donated P1 million for the victims of Taal unrest.

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando said the provincial government also donated 5,000 food packs or relief goods and dispatched rescue and medical teams to aid the victims.

For its part, Zamboanga City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said it would donate P5 million to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption, which came from its local disaster fund.

Of which, P1 million would be given to Batangas province while the remaining P4 million would also shared to the affected local government units.

Several LGUs in Metro Manila also sent in donation in kinds, initiated donation drives and sent in rescue and response teams for the Taal eruption victims. These include the cities of Makati, Malabon, Mandaluyong, Navotas, Parañaque, Quezon, San Juan, Taguig, among others. — Rosette Adel

