A general view of houses with roofs covered with ash, spewed by Taal volcano in Tagaytay city, south of Manila on Jan. 14, 2020.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 17, 2020
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — As alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, classes are still suspended for Friday, January 17, in a number of areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the activity of Taal Volcano has "generally waned" in the past 24 hours. However, since alert level 4 is still raised over the volcano, it indicates a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

It said that residents within the 14-kilometer radius are in high-risk zones.

Several Taal-affected areas are still covered by ash while thousands of residents are still seeking refuge at various evacuation centers following the incident. Some schools are being used as evacuation centers.

View the running list of class cancellations for January 17 here. (Can't view the list? Click here)

