Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for January 17, 2020

MANILA, Philippines — As alert level 4 remains hoisted over Taal Volcano, classes are still suspended for Friday, January 17, in a number of areas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the activity of Taal Volcano has "generally waned" in the past 24 hours. However, since alert level 4 is still raised over the volcano, it indicates a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.

It said that residents within the 14-kilometer radius are in high-risk zones.

Several Taal-affected areas are still covered by ash while thousands of residents are still seeking refuge at various evacuation centers following the incident. Some schools are being used as evacuation centers.

