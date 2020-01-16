Duterte signs EO giving bonuses to contractual government workers

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the giving of a one-time gratuity pay to contractual workers of government.

The granting of a gratuity pay to job order and contract of service workers in government is contained in Administrative Order no. 20 signed by the president last January 10.

The gratuity pay ranges from P1,000 to P3,000 depending on how long the worker has been rendering service.

In the order, Duterte noted that job order and contract of service workers are paid salaries or wages equivalent to the daily compensation of comparable positions in government. However, the workers do not enjoy the benefits given to government employees like personnel economic relief allowance, mid-year and year-end bonuses and performance-based bonus because they have no employer-employee relationship with the government.

"Granting a year-end gratuity pay to JO (job order) and COS (contract of service) workers is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work," Duterte said in the order.

All contractual workers who have rendered a total of at least four months of satisfactory performance of services and whose contracts are still effective as of Dec. 15, 2019 may be granted a gratuity of not more than P3,000 each.

Those who have been rendering services for three months or more than but less than four months will receive a gratuity pay of not more than P2,000.

Contractual workers who have been rendering services to the government for two months or more but less than three months may be given as much as P1,500 while those who have been doing the same for less than two months may get as much as P1,000.

The order covers workers whose services are tapped by national government agencies, state universities and colleges, government-owned or controlled corporations (GOCCs) and local water districts.

The gratuity pay of contractual workers in national government agencies and state universities and colleges will come from maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE) allotment for the program, activity, or project where the compensation of the said workers are sourced.

If the allocation is lacking, the agencies may request the budget department for additional funds charged against their identified savings, subject to the approval of the president.

Request for the use of savings shall be submitted to the budget department not later than five working days from the effectivity of the order. The requesting agency should submit a report on the number and names of contractual workers and certification from the budget officer that the required amount from the MOOE allotment is free from any obligation and may be declared as savings.

For GOCC's and local water districts, the gratuity pay will come from their corporate operating budgets.

The order also encouraged local governments to grant gratuity pay to their contractual workers.