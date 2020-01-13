Over 200,000 residents affected by Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas

Batangas, PHILIPPINES — The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said over 200,000 individuals are affected by the imminent threat of a hazardous eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Batangas PDRRMC head Mr. Lito Castro said initial reports show around 5,000 residents have been evacuated from the most affected towns of Balete, Laurel, San Nicolas, Talisay and part of Lipa and Tanauan City.

“Two hundred thousand ang record natin 'pag nagkaroon ng major eruption. Pero ngayon yung sa 10-kilometer radius, we are still assessing kasi nagkaroon na ng movement. 'Yung iba pumunta na sa mga relatives nila, ang iba according to reports umaakyat na ng Tagaytay,” Castro said.

(There are 200,000 residents (affacted) if there's major eruption. But those within the 10-kilometer radius, we are still monitoring if there's any movement. Some residents went to their relatives, others went to Tagaytay.)

There are 12 municipalities and two cities within the 10-kilometer radius from the main crater of Taal Volcano which are under mandatory evacuation, including:

Agoncillo

Alitagtag

Balete

Cuenca

Laurel

Lemery

Malvar

MKahoy

San Nicolas

Sta. Teresita

Talisay

Portions of Taal, Lipa City and Tanauan City

“Ang critical ngayon ay the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel and Talisay. Pero yung mga kalapit bayan nila na Taal at Tanauan City ay handa to accommodate them.”

[The most critical are the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel and Talisay. But nearby towns such as Taal at Tanauan City are ready to accommodate them.]

Castro said they will be distributing 100,000 pieces of face masks Sunday night while food and non-food items will be next for distribution in all affected municipalities.

“Nananawagan kami, una panalangin para maligtasan ito. Pangalawa, yung mga residente na apektado patience, ito ay pinaghandaan natin. Wala kayo sa comfort zone kaya magtitiis tayo,” he pleaded.

(We are calling everyone, first to pray for safety. Second, to those affected residents, let's exercise patience, we have prepared for this. We are not in our comfort zone so we have to bear with it.)

He also assured Batangueños that the provincial government will do its best to provide all that is needed in the evacuation centers in partnership with the local government units.