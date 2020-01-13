SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Local officials (L) talk to homeless people, as they distribute face masks to protect themselves from the volcanic ash along a sidewalk in Manila on January 12, 2020, as ash from a volcano in Taal town south of Manila spewed ash into air hand has reached suburban Manila. Philippine authorities warned on January 12, an "explosive eruption" of a volcano south of Manila could be imminent, hours after it sent a massive column of ash skyward that forced officials to halt flights at the capital's main airport until further notice.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Over 200,000 residents affected by Taal Volcano eruption in Batangas
Arnell Ozaeta (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 3:30am

Batangas, PHILIPPINES  — The Batangas Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said over 200,000 individuals are affected by the imminent threat of a hazardous eruption of the Taal Volcano.

Batangas PDRRMC head Mr. Lito Castro said initial reports show around 5,000 residents have been evacuated from the most affected towns of Balete, Laurel, San Nicolas, Talisay and part of Lipa and Tanauan City.

“Two hundred thousand ang record natin 'pag nagkaroon ng major eruption. Pero ngayon yung sa 10-kilometer radius, we are still assessing kasi nagkaroon na ng movement. 'Yung iba pumunta na sa mga relatives nila, ang iba according to reports umaakyat na ng Tagaytay,” Castro said.  

(There are 200,000 residents (affacted) if there's major eruption. But those within the 10-kilometer radius, we are still monitoring if there's any movement. Some residents went to their relatives, others went to Tagaytay.)  

There are 12 municipalities and two cities within the 10-kilometer radius from the main crater of Taal Volcano which are  under mandatory evacuation, including: 

  • Agoncillo
  • Alitagtag
  • Balete
  • Cuenca
  • Laurel
  • Lemery
  • Malvar
  • MKahoy
  • San Nicolas
  • Sta. Teresita
  • Talisay
  • Portions of Taal, Lipa City and Tanauan City

“Ang critical ngayon ay the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel and Talisay. Pero yung mga kalapit bayan nila na Taal at Tanauan City ay handa to accommodate them.”

[The most critical are the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel and Talisay. But nearby towns such as Taal at Tanauan City are ready to accommodate them.]

Castro said they will be distributing 100,000 pieces of face masks Sunday night while food and non-food items will be next for distribution in all affected municipalities.

“Nananawagan kami, una panalangin para maligtasan ito. Pangalawa, yung mga residente na apektado patience, ito ay pinaghandaan natin. Wala kayo sa comfort zone kaya magtitiis tayo,” he pleaded.

(We are calling everyone, first to pray for safety. Second, to those affected residents, let's exercise patience, we have prepared for this. We are not in our comfort zone so we have to bear with it.)

He also assured Batangueños that the provincial government will do its best to provide all that is needed in the evacuation centers in partnership with the local government units. 

TAAL VOLCANO ERUPTION 2020
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Walang Pasok: Canceled classes for January 13, 2020
9 hours ago
Here are the areas where classes are suspended for Jan. 13, 2020 due to Taal Volcano's unrest.
Headlines
fb tw
Phivolcs warns of hazardous Taal Volcano eruption, raises alert level to 4
13 hours ago
Alert level 4 means that a hazardous explosive eruption is possible within hours to days.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte unfazed by investors’ threat to withdraw
By Christina Mendez | 1 day ago
President Duterte is unfazed by threats that some investors might leave the country due to his order to renegotiate government...
Headlines
fb tw
NAIA flights suspended indefinitely due to Taal Volcano ash cloud
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 5 hours ago
All flights the the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have been suspended until further notice upon the order the Department...
Headlines
fb tw
Thousands flee their homes as Taal Volcano rumbles
9 hours ago
Government seismologists recorded magma moving towards the crater of Taal.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
Higher pork, chicken imports seen in 2020
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 4 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to buy more pork and chicken from the global market as African swine fever cases in the country...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
I have girlfriends, not cronies – Duterte
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
As critics accuse him of creating his own oligarchs and favoring the business interests of his allies, President Duterte insisted...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Guevarra: Slain OFW sexually abused, beaten
By Evelyn Macairan | 4 hours ago
Slain domestic worker Jeanelyn Villavende was sexually abused and physically beaten by her Kuwaiti employers, the autopsy...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
Philippine hosts Asian TV Awards for 1st time
By Nathalie Tomada | 4 hours ago
Actor Martin del Rosario and the digital film “Mystified” emerged as among the top winners at the 24th Asian Television...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
House vows to improve Universal Health Care
By Delon Porcalla | 4 hours ago
With next week’s resumption of session in Congress, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has given assurance that the House of...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with