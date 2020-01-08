EXPLAINERS
Thousands of devotees raise religious icons, replicas of the Black Nazarene during a procession near the Quiapo church in Manila on January 7, 2020, days ahead of the annual religious procession in honour of the Black Nazarene on January 9.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Good weather seen on Nazarene procession
(Philstar.com) - January 8, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from passing light rains, fair weather will prevail in Metro Manila during the Feast of the Black Nazarene, which will culminate with the annual procession or Traslacion Thursday. 

In a special weather outlook issued Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Metro Manila will have “partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of passing light rains” today until Friday.

The temperatures during the outlook period are forecast to range between 23 and 31 °C.

Winds coming from the northeast to east are also expected to be light to moderate.

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin earlier said there is no low pressure area developing that is seen to affect any part of the country.

“Makakaranas pa rin po tayo ng magandang panahon within the next three to five days,” he said.

(We will experience fair weather within the next three to five days.)

The state weather bureau said it will continue to monitor any significant changes in the weather. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

