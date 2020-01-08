EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Under blue alert, the MMDRMC is placed on standby to respond to disasters and emergencies that may arise during the annual Traslacion, said MMDA chief of staff Michael Salalima, who is also focal person for disaster risk reduction.
Krizjohn Rosales, Edd Gumban
Metro Manila on alert status for Nazarene feast
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - January 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila disaster response officials have been placed on blue alert status to help police secure the conduct of tomorrow’s Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Danilo Lim yesterday raised the blue alert for disaster and emergency response of the Metro Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MMDRRMC), which is composed of all concerned national government agencies and local risk reduction and management councils in the metropolis.

Lim is concurrent head of the MMDRRMC. The blue alert status for the council’s disaster and emergency response units will last until Jan. 10.

Under blue alert, the MMDRMC is placed on standby to respond to disasters and emergencies that may arise during the annual Traslacion, said MMDA chief of staff Michael Salalima, who is also focal person for disaster risk reduction.

The MMDA will deploy 1,000 personnel to assist the police in securing the religious procession.

Lim yesterday inspected the Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park, Manila where devotees lined up to kiss the Black Nazarene image, a religious activity called “Pahalik” that precedes the procession.

Lim said the MMDA’s Public Safety Office will provide emergency and medical assistance, and the Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group and Metro Parkways Clearing Group will provide crowd control during the “pahalik” and remove obstructions along the procession route.

The MMDA’s traffic enforcers will manage traffic in Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo Church and also conduct clearing operations along the route, Lim added.

This year’s procession will start at Quirino Grandstand, then to Katigbak Road through Padre Burgos Street, Finance Road through Ayala Boulevard, Palanca Street, Quezon Boulevard, Arlegui, Fraternal, Vergara, Duque de Alba, Castillejos, Farnecio, Arlegui Street, Nepomuceno, Concepcion Aguila, Carcer, Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen, Bilibid Viejo into Gil Puyat, JP de Guzman, Hidalgo, Quezon Boulevard, Palanca Street underneath Quezon Bridge, Villalobos through Plaza Miranda, before it ends in Quiapo Church.

The Department of Health (DOH) also raised Code White status in all hospitals in Metro Manila in preparation for the Traslacion of the Black Nazarene on Thursday.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said 14 health emergency response teams would be deployed in strategic areas along the route to provide emergency medical services to the millions of devotees expected to join the procession. 

But Duque called on devotees to wear comfortable clothes and protective footwear, wear hats and bring fans to combat the heat.  – With Sheila Crisostomo, Robertzon Ramirez

BLACK NAZARENE TRASLACION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte: Robredo a 'colossal blunder' for drug war report
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"If ever she becomes President, gawin niya 'yun. Pero she can't lecture me what to do," Duterte said. "She has been there...
Headlines
fb tw
Activist groups caution against siding with US in tension with Iran
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"The terms will be very different from the previous ones. If they will harm the Filipinos, he will not sit down idly."
Headlines
fb tw
78% of Filipinos believe there are 'ninja cops' — SWS
6 hours ago
Of the 1,200 adults surveyed, 78% believe the accusation. Only 7% think the allegation that there are “ninja cops”...
Headlines
fb tw
PNP jail warden, lawyers told: Explain Princess Parojinog leaving detention sans court knowledge
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
They are ordered to explain why Parojinog, former vice mayor of Ozamiz City, left the detention facility on Nov. 12, 2018...
Headlines
fb tw
House ready to hold special session amid Middle East tension
8 hours ago
"We are ready to clothe the executive with all the powers needed to make sure that every Filipino is safe and secure in these...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Emil Javier: Joy, pain in National Scientist award
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte has conferred the National Scientist award on former University of the Philippines president Emil Javier...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Grab seeks to revive motorcycle taxi service
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Ridesharing platform Grab has sought the permission of government to revive its motorcycle taxi service in the country, known...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Department of human settlements gets secretary
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council chairman Eduardo del Rosario has been appointed as ad interim secretary...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Take it or leave it: Government offers new water deal
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
Take it or leave it.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
‘Robredo a colossal blunder’
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
President Duterte shrugged off the recommendations of Vice President Leni Robredo on how to deal with the war on drugs following...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with