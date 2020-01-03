EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
On July 31, 2019, a Quezon City court suspended the implementation of the controversial policy of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority banning provincial buses along EDSA.
The STAR/Russell Palma, File photo
SC junks petitions vs provincial bus ban along EDSA
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 3, 2020 - 5:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has junked the petitions challenging the Metro Manila Development Authority’s regulation to ban buses along EDSA for violating the hierarchy of courts.

In a notice of resolution released Friday, the SC dismissed the three petitions filed last year asking the tribual to declare MMDA Regulation No. 19-002 as null and void. The directive prohibits or revokes the business permits of public utility bus terminals and operators along the metro’s main thoroughfare.

Three petition for certioraris where filed by the following:

  • AKO Bicol party-list chairperson Aderma Angelie Alcazar and then its incumbent representative at the House, Ronald Ang and Alfredo Garbin Jr.
  • Rep. Joey Salceda (Albay)
  • Makabayan bloc

The petitioners argued that the Metro Manila Council approved the policy proposal of the MMDA without public consultations or hearings. AKO Bicol party-list pointed out that the regulation was issued “solely on the basis of the verbal directive.”

The Makabayan bloc also echoed the other petitioners’ argument that the MMDA exceeded its issuance of the bus band policy because jurisprudence states that it does not possess legislative or police power.

“Considering that MMDA is not equipped with police and legislative powers, verily it violates the due process rights not just of the affected buses but also the affected public,” their petition read.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 223, on a ruling dated July 31, 2019, issued a writ of preliminary injunction stopping the provincial bus ban.

Court: Factual issues raised

The SC dismissed their petitions for violating the doctrine of hierarchy of courts. It noted that the issuance of writ of certiorari is a power not exclusive to the high court, but also with Regional Trial Courts and Court of Appeals as well.

“As jurisprudence now stands, direct resort to this Court through a certiorari petition can only be obtained in cases raising strictly legal questions,” the SC said.

The tribunal also pointed out that the petitioners questioned the manner how the assailed regulation was approved “which necessitates presentation of evidence on the procedure undertaken by the MMDA.”

The petitioners also questioned whether the bus ban eases traffic congestion which is a factual issue as it would require statistics or verified data.

“These factual questions require reception of evidence and/or hearing which must be relegated to the Court of Appeals or to the proper trial court,” the SC said.

It stressed: “Verily, this Court is not a trier of facts, more so in the consideration of the extraordinary writ of certiorari where neither questions of fact nor law are entertained, but only questions of lack or excess of jurisdiction or grave abuse of discretion.”

BUS BAN EDSA SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US Sen. Markey to Duterte: Travel ban won't silence me
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
Markey said: “President [Rodrigo] Duterte is sorely mistaken if he thinks he can silence my voice and that of my c...
Headlines
fb tw
Pope apologizes for losing patience
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Pope Francis apologized Wednesday for slapping a woman who had grabbed him as he greeted a crowd of devotees, shortly before...
Headlines
fb tw
China insists arbitral ruling is 'illegal' amid Indonesia's protest
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
China continues to reject the July 2016 ruling of a United Nations-backed tribunal that invalidated its expansive claims over...
Headlines
fb tw
Locsin wants life of Kuwait OFW killer
7 hours ago
The Philippines' top diplomat had asked for the life of the killer of a Filipina household worker in Kuwait.
Headlines
fb tw
Second Filipino killed in Singapore car crash repatriated
9 hours ago
The remains of the second Filipino worker killed in a car accident in Singapore arrived in the country early Friday.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Hard-hitting journalist Ninez Cacho-Olivares succumbs to cancer
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Veteran journalist Ninez Cacho Olivares has succumbed to cancer. She was 78.
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
Bretman Rock violated law for dancing to Philippine national anthem — NHCP
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
he National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Friday released a notice to the public stating that Filipino-American...
Headlines
fb tw
1 hour ago
'There shouldn't be a monopoly': Koko defends endorsement of JoyRide's pilot run bid
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
In a letter dated Sept. 2, 2019, Pimentel endorsed to Transportation Sec. Arthur Tugade the letter of JoyRide to include its...
Headlines
fb tw
2 hours ago
DA sees decline in ASF cases in Philippines
2 hours ago
Dar said the agency is continuously enforcing the “1-7-10” protocol and tightened airport and seaport inspections...
Headlines
fb tw
4 hours ago
'Big cases' in DOJ to be resolved in early 2020
4 hours ago
“There would be quite a number of cases that would be coming out, big cases in the early part [of 2020].”
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with