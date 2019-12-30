SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
A resident looks at a house damaged at the height of Typhoon Ursula (international name: Phanfone) in Tacloban, Leyte in the central Philippines on December 25, 2019.
AFP/Bobbie Alota
'Ursula' death toll climbs to 47, damage at P1.079 billion
(Philstar.com) - December 30, 2019 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Ursula which lashed the country on Christmas left at least 47 people dead and more than P1 billion infrastructure and agriculture damage in its wake, a report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

The NDRRMC said in its latest update Monday morning that there are at least seven people dead from Mimaropa, 26 from Western Visayas, one from Central Visayas and 13 from Eastern Visayas.

There remain nine individuals reported missing from Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Iloilo and Eastern Samar.

The NDRRMC recorded at least 140 people injured, most coming from the Eastern Visayas region.

In its latest report, the NDRRMC said the number of affected families climbed to 482,359 families or 1,979,155 persons, of which 27,263 families or 111,345 persons remain in 602 evacuation centers.

The typhoon dumped rains during Christmas day in the Visayas and exited the Philippine area of responsibility Saturday. It left thousands spending Christmas in evacuation centers and stranded in several ports in the country.

‘Ursula’ damage more than P1 billion

Authorities pegged infrastructure and agriculture damage in Mimaropa, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Western Visayas at P1,079,311,046.

The number of partially damaged schools reached 416, from the previously reported 372.

A total of 378,312 houses were also damaged, of which 103,118 were totally damaged while 275,194 were partially destroyed.

“Ursula” also partially damaged 32 health facilities. Some 75 public structures were also partially damaged while 25 were totally destroyed.

The NDRRMC said that cash assistance from government agencies has reached P25,462,803.22. The aid came from the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and local government units. — Kristine Joy Patag

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL URSULAPH
