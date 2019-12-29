NDRRMC: 'Ursula' leaves 41 dead, P1.1 billion in damage

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll in the wake of Typhoon Ursula (International name Phanfone) was at 41 on Sunday morning as the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council updated its tally, which also includes 28 injured and 12 missing.

An earlier count put the dead at 35

The NDRRMC also noted that 399,242 families—totalling 1,633,611 people—in 2,044 barangays were affected by the storm, with 12,364 families or 58,400 persons who had to be evacuated amid Ursula's onslaught.

Recorded structural damage also rose as the damaged schools increased from 158 to 372, as did damaged houses from 253,345 to 265,643.

The number of damaged government and health facilities, too, went up as the NDRRMC clarified that its earlier cited eight damaged health facilities went up to 29 while the number of affected public structures went from 22 to 90.

Fifty-one road sections have been marked as damaged by the storm and flooding was reported in eight areas across Western Visayas.

All in all, the affected structures as well as damage to agriculture amounted to P1.1 billion, up from an earlier estimate of P797.827 million.

Ursula exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning.