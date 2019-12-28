'Ursula' leaves almost P800-million in agriculture, infra damage

PANGASINAN, Philippines — "Ursula," which exited the Philippine area of responsibility as tropical storm on Saturday, dealt a total of P797.827 million worth of damage on infrastructure and agriculture in the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council.

In its 12:00 p.m. situational report Saturday of the typhoon that cut across Visayas over Christmas, the NDRRMC said that Western Visayas (Region VI) incurred the highest total cost in infrastructure and agriculture damage at P591.440 million (74.13%), or roughly 3/4 of all damages.

Almost all of the damages in Aklan, Antique, Capiz and Iloilo provinces were in fisheries at around P560.515 million, or 94.77% of the total cost.

“Ursula” leveled 17,695 houses and partially damaged more than 130,000 others in Western, Central (Region VII) and Eastern Visayas (Region XIII).

However, most of the damaged houses were reported in Eastern Visayas, which reported 10,159 homes wrecked and 109,800 partially damaged.

The official death toll toll remains at 28. Most of the fatalities were recorded Western Visayas at 19 deaths, 13 of which were in Iloilo province.

Over a million have been affected, including 280,425 families in Bicol Region, CARAGA and Visayas.