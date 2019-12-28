SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A house destroyed at the height of Typhoon Phanfone is seen in Balasan town in Iloilo province on Dec. 26, 2019. Typhoon Phanfone swept across remote villages and popular tourist areas of the central Philippines on Christmas day claimed at least 16 lives, authorities said on on December 26.
AFP/STR
'Ursula' leaves almost P800-million in agriculture, infra damage
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2019 - 6:38pm

PANGASINAN, Philippines — "Ursula," which exited the Philippine area of responsibility as tropical storm on Saturday, dealt a total of P797.827 million worth of damage on infrastructure and agriculture in the Philippines, according to the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council.

In its 12:00 p.m. situational report Saturday of the typhoon that cut across Visayas over Christmas, the NDRRMC said that Western Visayas (Region VI) incurred the highest total cost in infrastructure and agriculture damage at P591.440 million (74.13%), or roughly 3/4 of all damages.

Almost all of the damages in Aklan, Antique, Capiz and Iloilo provinces were in fisheries at around P560.515 million, or 94.77% of the total cost.

“Ursula” leveled 17,695 houses and partially damaged more than 130,000 others in Western, Central (Region VII) and Eastern Visayas (Region XIII).

However, most of the damaged houses were reported in Eastern Visayas, which reported 10,159 homes wrecked and 109,800 partially damaged.

The official death toll toll remains at 28. Most of the fatalities were recorded Western Visayas at 19 deaths, 13 of which were in Iloilo province.

Over a million have been affected, including 280,425 families in Bicol Region, CARAGA and Visayas.

TYPHOON URSULA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte orders ban vs 2 US senators over travel restrictions for De Lima detainers
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
“We will not sit idly if they continue to interfere with our processes as sovereign state,” Panelo warned.
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte’s men on the spot in Senate probes
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
This year, senator-allies of President Duterte led probes on corruption and drug scandals involving some of his trusted officials....
Headlines
fb tw
Philippines bars 2 US senators; new visa rules eyed
By Christina Mendez | 20 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered the Bureau of Immigration to prevent US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy from entering...
Headlines
fb tw
Joma on Duterte meet: Anywhere in Asia except Philippines
By Edith Regalado | 20 hours ago
Exiled Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison is open to a one-on-one meeting with President Duterte,...
Headlines
fb tw
'Ursula' downgraded to tropical storm, to exit PAR soon
By Ratziel San Juan | 13 hours ago
Bad weather isn’t expected over the next several days based on PAGASA’s monitoring.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
4 hours ago
'Honest mistake': Army apologizes for manipulated photo of alleged rebels
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
It was not explained why the photos were edited on Photoshop instead of simply censoring or blurring the faces of the alleged...
Headlines
fb tw
9 hours ago
'Ursula' exits PAR, continues to weaken
By Ratziel San Juan | 9 hours ago
It now only has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.
Headlines
fb tw
20 hours ago
Typhoon death toll hits 31
By Jaime Laude | 20 hours ago
The death toll from Typhoon Ursula that devastated the Visayas over Christmas has reached 31, the National Disaster Risk Reduction...
Headlines
fb tw
20 hours ago
SWS: 96% of Pinoys to welcome 2020 with hope
By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
Almost all Filipino adults will welcome the New Year with hope rather than fear, the Social Weather Stations said in its fourth...
Headlines
fb tw
20 hours ago
Population growth slows down to 1.5%
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
The country’s population growth decelerated by 0.21 percent, dipping to 1.52 percent in the latter half of this decade...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with