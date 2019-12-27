Initial agri damage, losses due to ‘Ursula’ at P571.58 million

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture on Friday said that the initial damage and losses to agriculture in areas hit by Typhoon Ursula have reached P571.58 million.

This was reported by DA Regional Field Offices in MIMAROPA as well as Western, Central and Eastern Visayas.

According to the Agriculture department, the strong typhoon affected 43,442 farmers and fisherfolk.

Of the initial damage and losses reported, the DA said fisheries were hit the most with 99.5% damages amounting to P569 million.

“Specifically, damages and losses in fisheries include fishponds with tilapia, fishcages, fishpens, seaweeds, payao, motorized and non-motorized bancas, rafts and boundary markers,” it said.

The agency said the typhoon also wrought 4,644 hectares of rice, corn and cassava.

Crops reportedly affected in Western Visayas include 55,863 hectares of rice and 2,072 hectares of coconut, while, in Central Visayas, 221 hectares of high value crops and 54 hectares of corn were also affected.

On the other hand, there was no recorded substantial damages in rice in Eastern Visayas.

The DA said that “most of the rice areas are under land preparation, seedbed, and newly planted stages.” However, it added that banana is the most affected crop in the region.

Meanwhile, the agency also said that some of its facilities and irrigation canals in the region incurred minor damages.

It said that teams from the affected regions have been deployed to conduct Damage and Loss Assessment (DALA), Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), and field validation to the affected areas.

Typhoon Ursula claimed at least 28 lives since it made a landfall on Christmas Eve.

It also left thousands homeless but the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier said the total extent of the damage is still undetermined. —Rosette Adel

