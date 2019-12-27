SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Initial agri damage, losses due to ‘Ursula’ at P571.58 million
(Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture on Friday said that the initial damage and losses to agriculture in areas hit by Typhoon Ursula have reached P571.58 million.

This was reported by DA Regional Field Offices in MIMAROPA as well as Western, Central and Eastern Visayas.

According to the Agriculture department, the strong typhoon affected 43,442 farmers and fisherfolk.

Of the initial damage and losses reported, the DA said fisheries were hit the most with 99.5% damages amounting to P569 million.

“Specifically, damages and losses in fisheries include fishponds with tilapia, fishcages, fishpens, seaweeds, payao, motorized and non-motorized bancas, rafts and boundary markers,” it said.

The agency said the typhoon also wrought 4,644 hectares of rice, corn and cassava.

Crops reportedly affected in Western Visayas include 55,863 hectares of rice and 2,072 hectares of coconut, while, in Central Visayas, 221 hectares of high value crops and 54 hectares of corn were also affected.

On the other hand, there was no recorded substantial damages in rice in Eastern Visayas.

The DA said that “most of the rice areas are under land preparation, seedbed, and newly planted stages.” However, it added that banana is the most affected crop in the region.

Meanwhile, the agency also said that some of its facilities and irrigation canals in the region incurred minor damages.

It said that teams from the affected regions have been deployed to conduct Damage and Loss Assessment (DALA), Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA), and field validation to the affected areas.

Typhoon Ursula claimed at least 28 lives since it made a landfall on Christmas Eve.

It also left thousands homeless but the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier said the total extent of the damage is still undetermined. —Rosette Adel

READ: In the wake of ‘Ursula:’ Typhoon leaves trail of damage in Visayas

AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE TYPHOON URSULA URSULA URSULA PH WEATHER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US State Department has process to follow in ban on De Lima's jailers — Panelo
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"That is a contradiction. There is a standing invitation. Kung totoo ‘yun eh ‘di sana hindi na," presidential...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte wants one-on-one meeting with Joma
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Duterte wants Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison to come to the Philippines for a one-on-one...
Headlines
fb tw
Finally, Angat water level rises
By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 12 hours ago
The rains spawned by Typhoon Ursula in the past three days have raised the water level of Angat Dam by more than a meter...
Headlines
fb tw
DOJ monitoring anonymous allegations of corruption, abuse of authority at Corrections bureau
By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 hours ago
Bantag is accused of abusing his authority, “cursing” BuCor officials and employees, and threatening to reassign...
Headlines
fb tw
Typhoon Ursula leaves 24 dead
By Jaime Laude | 12 hours ago
Typhoon Ursula moved out of the country yesterday, leaving at least 24 people dead and 12 others still missing in Eastern...
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
105 days ago
Palace clarifies Philippines not dropping South China Sea claims, arbitral ruling
By Alexis Romero | 105 days ago
"What the president means is that... the arbitral ruling is still subject to talks between the two countries."
Headlines
fb tw
128 days ago
White House accuses China of 'bullying tactics' in South China Sea
128 days ago
"China’s recent escalation of efforts to intimidate others out of developing resources in the South China Sea is d...
Headlines
fb tw
128 days ago
Duterte to visit Beijing for 5th time amid China sea tensions
128 days ago
President Duterte heads to China for his fifth visit on August 28 and is due to return to the Philippines on September 2...
Headlines
fb tw
140 days ago
Duterte expected to push for crafting of South China Sea code 'delayed' by China
By Alexis Romero | 140 days ago
President Duterte warned that further delay in the code of conduct's crafting would result in a "miscalculation" in the disputed...
Headlines
fb tw
225 days ago
US navy chief does not want China tensions to 'boil over'
225 days ago
The US Navy regularly conducts freedom of navigation operations to challenge Beijing's vast claims in the sea, often angering...
Headlines
fb tw
254 days ago
Palace: China's extraction of Scarborough clams violate Philippine sovereignty
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 254 days ago
"They are performing acts of ownership..."
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with