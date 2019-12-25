1 reported dead amid 'Ursula'; extent of damage still unknown

MANILA, Philippines — One person has been confirmed dead in the aftermath of the torrential rains and winds brought about by Typhoon Ursula (International name Phanfone).

Abuyog, Leyte, Governor Leopoldo Petilla reported one casualty in the municipality where wind signals were recently lifted in PAGASA's most recent weather bulletin.

The full extent of the damage caused by the tropical storm is still being measured. The NDRRMC, though, has confirmed that 23,789 seaport passengers were left stranded over the Yuletide holiday due to rains of "Ursula", along with 63 domestic flights. Ten cities and municipalities in Eastern Visayas also experienced power outages.

This, while a number of areas remain under Signal no. 3, which signifies that winds greater than 121 kph up to 170 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours.

Philstar.com is awaiting confirmation from the NDDRMC on the other casualties.

This is a developing story.