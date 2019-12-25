'Ursula' maintains strength, threatens Mindoro provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone) continues to bring “very destructive” winds as it slices across the Visayas region and affects some provinces in Luzon, the state weather bureau reported Wednesday.
In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the eye of Ursula was spotted in the vicinity of Libertad, Antique at 10 a.m. Moving west at a speed of 20 kph, the typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.
State weather forecasters said residents in the southern portion of Mindoro provinces should brace for “violent” winds brought by Ursula’s eye-wall in the coming hours. The weather disturbance is also forecast to move toward Semirara Island, Caluya Island and Sibay Island in three hours.
Ursula is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday morning.
Wind signals are now lifted over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Camotes Islands, central and southern Cebu, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Leyte, Bohol, Siquijor and Catanduanes, PAGASA said.
The following areas are still under wind signal:
Signal no. 3 (Winds greater than 121 kph up to 170 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours.)
Luzon
- Romblon
- southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas
- Mansalay
- Bulalacao
- Bongabong
- Bansud)
- southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan
- Rizal
- San Jose
- Magsaysay
- southern portion of Sablayan)
- and Calamian Islands (Busuanga
- Coron
- Culion)
Visayas
- Capiz
- Aklan
- northern Antique (Caluya
- Libertad
- Pandan
- Sebaste
- Culasi
- Tibiao
- Barbaza
- Laua-an)
Signal No. 2 (Winds greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.)
Luzon
- Southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon
- General Luna
- Catanauan
- Mulanay
- San Narciso
- San Andres
- San Francisco)
- Marinduque
- the rest of Oriental Mindoro
- the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island
- Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands
- Cuyo Islands
- and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan
- El Nido
- Taytay
- Araceli)
Visayas
- Iloilo
- Guimaras
- and the rest of Antique
Signal no. 1 (Winds of 30-60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.)
Luzon
- Bataan
- Metro Manila
- Rizal
- Cavite
- the rest of Quezon
- Laguna
- Batangas
- Camarines Sur
- Camarines Norte
- Albay
- Sorsogon
- and the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran
- San Vicente
- Roxas)
- and Cagayancillo Islands
Visayas
- The rest of Negros Occidental
- Northern Cebu including Batayan Islands (Bantayan
- Madridejos
- Sta. Fe
- Daanbantayan
- Medelin
- Bogo City
- San Remigio
- Tabogon
- Tabuelan
- Tuburan
- Asturias
- Carmen
- Catmon
- Sogod
- Borbon
- Tabogon)
- and Negros Occidental
- Latest
- Trending