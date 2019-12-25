'Ursula' maintains strength, threatens Mindoro provinces

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon “Ursula” (International name: Phanfone) continues to bring “very destructive” winds as it slices across the Visayas region and affects some provinces in Luzon, the state weather bureau reported Wednesday.

In its 11 a.m. advisory, PAGASA said the eye of Ursula was spotted in the vicinity of Libertad, Antique at 10 a.m. Moving west at a speed of 20 kph, the typhoon packs maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

State weather forecasters said residents in the southern portion of Mindoro provinces should brace for “violent” winds brought by Ursula’s eye-wall in the coming hours. The weather disturbance is also forecast to move toward Semirara Island, Caluya Island and Sibay Island in three hours.

Ursula is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday morning.

Wind signals are now lifted over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Camotes Islands, central and southern Cebu, Southern Leyte, Biliran, Leyte, Bohol, Siquijor and Catanduanes, PAGASA said.

The following areas are still under wind signal:

Signal no. 3 (Winds greater than 121 kph up to 170 kph may be expected in at least 18 hours.)

Luzon

Romblon

southern Oriental Mindoro (Roxas

Mansalay

Bulalacao

Bongabong

Bansud)

southern Occidental Mindoro (Calintaan

Rizal

San Jose

Magsaysay

southern portion of Sablayan)

and Calamian Islands (Busuanga

Coron

Culion)

Visayas

Capiz

Aklan

northern Antique (Caluya

Libertad

Pandan

Sebaste

Culasi

Tibiao

Barbaza

Laua-an)

Signal No. 2 (Winds greater than 61 kph and up to 120 kph may be expected in at least 24 hours.)

Luzon

Southern portion of Quezon (Macalelon

General Luna

Catanauan

Mulanay

San Narciso

San Andres

San Francisco)

Marinduque

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

the rest of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island

Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Cuyo Islands

and extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan (Linapacan

El Nido

Taytay

Araceli)

Visayas

Iloilo

Guimaras

and the rest of Antique

Signal no. 1 (Winds of 30-60 kph may be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours.)

Luzon

Bataan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

the rest of Quezon

Laguna

Batangas

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Albay

Sorsogon

and the rest northern mainland Palawan (Dumaran

San Vicente

Roxas)

and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas