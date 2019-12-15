NDRRMC checks for damage after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said assessment operations in the wake of damage caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck southern Mindanao have begun.
NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad, who is also administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, told reporters that the Padada public market collapsed as a result of the earthquake and that Davao del Sur rescue teams have already been deployed.
Gumuho ang bubong at mga haligi ng isang covered court sa Barangay Lepak sa Maguindanao matapos yanigin ng magnitude 6.9 na lindol. | via Gem Avancena— News5 AKSYON (@News5AKSYON) December 15, 2019
????: Toy Mangudadatu pic.twitter.com/X3Hh35JGm8
NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal also told reporters in a text message that no casualties have been reported as of 3:49 pm according to officials on the ground.
Timbal disclosed that local governments of affected areas have already begun damage assessment measures.
The NDRRMC reported the following intensities that came with the quake:
Reported Intensities:
- Intensity VII - Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur
- Intensity VI - Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Alabel and Malapatan,
- Sarangani; Koronadal City
- Intensity V - Tulunan and Matalam, Cotabato; Cotabato City; Davao City; Glan, Sarangani
- Intensity III - Kalilangan, Talakag and Dangcagan, Bukidnon
- Intensity II - Impasugong, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; Dipolog City
- Intensity I - Zamboanga del Sur
Instrumental Intensities:
- Intensity VIII - Malungon, Sarangani
- Intensity VI - Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City
- Intensity V - General Santos City; Koronadal City; Tupi, South Cotabato
- Intensity III - Gingoog City
- Intensity II - Zamboanga City; Kiamba, Sarangani
Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation in a press update on DOTr-affiliated agencies said that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported "negative damage" in the General Santos Airport and in Zamboanga, Davao, Laguindingan, Cotabato, Butuan, Surigao and Pagadian.
LTFRB offices in Regions 11 and 12, the Davao International Airport's passenger terminal building and runway, Philippine Coast Guard structures all reported no damage to their structures. No bus terminals in the region have been damaged, they added.
This is a developing story.
A magnitude 6.9 rocks parts of the Davao and Soccsksargen regions on Sunday afternoon. The US Geographical Survey initially placed the epicenter of the quake near Polomolok, South Cotabato but the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology puts the epicenter near Padada, Davao del Sur.
Parts of Mindanao were rocked by powerful earthquakes in October and November.
Classes on Monday, December 16, have been suspended at all levels in Davao del Sur.
Koronadal City in South Cotabato has announced a similar suspension of classes.
The Philippine Information Agency in the Davao Region confirms the death of a six-year-old girl in Matanao, Davao del Sur.
The girl, identified as Cherbelchen Imgador, "was not able to get out of their house which collapsed when the quake struck," PIA says, citing a report from the Davao del Sur Public Information Office.
Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, who is acting mayor, declares classes in public and private schools in the city suspended on Monday, December 16, to allow safety inspections of buildings.
Resumption of classes on Tuesday, December 17, will be on a case to case basis.
