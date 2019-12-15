NDRRMC checks for damage after magnitude 6.9 Davao del Sur earthquake

MANILA, Philippines — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said assessment operations in the wake of damage caused by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck southern Mindanao have begun.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad, who is also administrator of the Office of Civil Defense, told reporters that the Padada public market collapsed as a result of the earthquake and that Davao del Sur rescue teams have already been deployed.

NDRRMC spokesperson Mark Timbal also told reporters in a text message that no casualties have been reported as of 3:49 pm according to officials on the ground.

Timbal disclosed that local governments of affected areas have already begun damage assessment measures.

The NDRRMC reported the following intensities that came with the quake:

Reported Intensities:

Intensity VII - Matanao and Magsaysay, Davao del Sur

Intensity VI - Kidapawan City; General Santos City; Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Alabel and Malapatan,

Sarangani; Koronadal City

Intensity V - Tulunan and Matalam, Cotabato; Cotabato City; Davao City; Glan, Sarangani

Intensity III - Kalilangan, Talakag and Dangcagan, Bukidnon

Intensity II - Impasugong, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City; Dipolog City

Intensity I - Zamboanga del Sur

Instrumental Intensities:

Intensity VIII - Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity VI - Alabel, Sarangani; Kidapawan City

Intensity V - General Santos City; Koronadal City; Tupi, South Cotabato

Intensity III - Gingoog City

Intensity II - Zamboanga City; Kiamba, Sarangani

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation in a press update on DOTr-affiliated agencies said that the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported "negative damage" in the General Santos Airport and in Zamboanga, Davao, Laguindingan, Cotabato, Butuan, Surigao and Pagadian.

LTFRB offices in Regions 11 and 12, the Davao International Airport's passenger terminal building and runway, Philippine Coast Guard structures all reported no damage to their structures. No bus terminals in the region have been damaged, they added.

This is a developing story.